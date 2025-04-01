Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up
Severe Weather Warning: Metro East Faces Tornado Risk On Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Severe Weather Warning: Metro East Faces Tornado Risk On Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey

Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey
Greene County Election Results: Mayoral, Aldermanic Races Mark 2025 Elections

Greene County Election Results: Mayoral, Aldermanic Races Mark 2025 Elections
Madison County Election Results

Madison County Election Results

Severe Weather Warning: Metro East Faces Tornado Risk On Wednesday, April 2, 2025

1 hour ago

ST. LOUIS - A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for the Metro East area, National Weather Service...

Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey

1 hour ago

GODFREY — A traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle occurred on Wednesday...

F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals Returns to Alton Riverfront July 18-20

1 hour ago

ALTON - The thrill of powerboat racing on the mighty Mississippi River powers up the Alton...

Greene County Election Results: Mayoral, Aldermanic Races Mark 2025 Elections

12 hours ago

CARROLLTON – Greene County voters saw a series of mayoral and aldermanic contests on their...

School Board Races Dominate Calhoun County 2025 Election Results

12 hours ago

HARDIN – With no contests at the local level this election cycle, Calhoun County voters saw...

Madison County Election Results

12 hours ago

MADISON COUNTY — Voters across Madison County made significant decisions in local elections on...

Mike Parkinson Overwhelmingly Re-Elected As Mayor Granite City, Five Seats On Board Of Aldermen, City Clerk’s Race Also Decided

13 hours ago

GRANITE CITY - Incumbent mayor Mike Parkinson was overwhelmingly re-elected by voters in Granite...

Mayoral Races and More: Macoupin County 2025 Election Results Released

13 hours ago

CARLINVILLE – With unofficial election results rolling in from across the region, here’s...

School Board Races Among Few Contests In Jersey County 2025 Elections

13 hours ago

JERSEYVILLE – As Election Night wraps up on April 1, 2025, here’s a look at the few conteste...

Incumbent David Goins Wins Alton Mayor Race; Lauren Wilson Captures Clerk's Position

13 hours ago

ALTON - Incumbent David Goins prevailed in the competitive Alton Mayor race, with 1,656 votes for 39.3...

St. Clair County April 1, 2025 Election Results Released

14 hours ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Voters from across St. Clair County cast their votes in the April 1, 2025...

Mike McCormick Secures 2,219 Votes In Godfrey Mayor Election Triumph

14 hours ago

GODFREY - Mike McCormick emerged victorious in the Village of Godfrey mayoral race, securing 2,219...

Belleville Elects New Mayor, Other City Contest Results

14 hours ago

BELLEVILLE – As unofficial results roll in from election night on April 1, 2025, it appears...

Michael Paynic Reflects On 23.5 Years As Owner Of Bubby and Sissy's In Alton: New Owners To Renovate And Reopen Soon

19 hours ago

ALTON — Bubby and Sissy's, a long-standing establishment in Alton, is undergoing a transition...

YWCA Southwestern Illinois Selected As Freezing For Funds Fundraiser Recipient

19 hours ago

ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois is honored to be the recipient of the Freezing for Funds 202...

Elijah P. Lovejoy Monument Revitalized in Alton

19 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD – A monument in Alton dedicated to noted abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy has received...

Regional Exhibition Features Five Talented Belleville East High School Artists

21 hours ago

BELLEVILLE - Five art students from Belleville East High School were selected to showcase their work...

First Responders Execute Dramatic Fire Rescue In Swansea

22 hours ago

SWANSEA - Police officers rescued a resident from a burning home on Marla Kay Drive in Swansea at 4:4...

SIUE’s Kelly N. Gable, PharmD, Among AAPP’s Premier Psychiatric Pharmacists

22 hours ago

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s Kelly N. Gable,...

Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident

April 1 2025 at 10:41 AM

WILLIAMSON — Deputies and detectives from the Madison County Sheriff's Office are investigating...
Load More
National and World News

Trending
Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
Home  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy   |  Fulfillment Policy

Metro East Star | Edglen Today

© Copyright 2005-2025 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.