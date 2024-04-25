ALTON - An 18-year-old from Alton has been charged after allegedly admitting to a series of robberies. In one case, he reportedly robbed an individual of their sweatshirt and cell phone; in another case, he stole pizza from two pizza delivery drivers.

Demetrius J. Rudd, 18, of Alton, was charged on the following dates with the following crimes: Jan. 7, 2024: Armed robbery (Class X felony)

April 11, 2024: Theft (Class 3 felony)

April 14, 2024: Robbery (Class 2 felony) and aggravated battery (Class 3 felony)

In the first case, Rudd was charged with stealing a cell phone and clothing from an individual. In the second case, he was charged with stealing pizza from two delivery drivers on separate occasions.

A petition filed to deny Rudd’s pretrial release states he “admitted that he, along with two other individuals, tracked one of his victims to a remote location,” after which they pulled the victim out of a parked vehicle and physically assaulted them.

“After physically assaulting him, all three pulled firearms and threatened the victim if he did not give them money,” the petition states. “When the victim did not have any money to provide them, they demanded his cell phone and sweatshirt.

“After losing his sweatshirt, the victim fled the area. Defendant and his two co-defendants then got in the vehicle with [the victim’s] girlfriend and began to drive away. They located the victim walking away and began to demand his cell phone from him again. When they saw a police vehicle in the area, they left.”

Following this armed robbery, Rudd also confessed to the robbery of a pizza delivery driver on a later date “by striking the driver and throwing him on the ground.” He also reportedly admitted to stealing from another pizza delivery driver on a third occasion with a different juvenile co-defendant.

The Alton Police Department presented the cases against Rudd, and court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

