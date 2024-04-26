JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office is investigating the tragic gunshot death of a juvenile after an emergency call on April 24, 2024.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns provided this narrative of the situation and the investigation:

"On April 24, 2024 at 4:51 p.m. the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound, near a residence in rural Jersey County. Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Officers from Jerseyville Police Department, responded to the location.

"Upon arrival, Officers located the victim and began administering first aid. Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance arrived and took over emergency care. Air Evac Lifeteam air service transported the victim to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim and we are respectfully asking the public to give the family time to grieve this loss."

