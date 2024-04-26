ALTON/GODFREY - Local 11-year-old Evangeline “Eva” Holt is the top seller of Girl Scout cookies in Southern Illinois.

Eva is a part of the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana Service Unit. She sold 1,040 packages of Girl Scout cookies, and she said the best part is seeing the people who buy cookies from her every year.

“This is my seventh year doing Girl Scouts, so we’ve gone to many neighborhoods over the years and got to bond with these people, and that’s mostly where I got all my cookie sales from,” Eva said.

She added that it’s “pretty crazy” to be the top seller. She was motivated by the prizes that are offered by the Girl Scouts, but also by her drive to beat her friends’ records.

Eva’s mother, Mistina Holt, said she has three daughters in the Girl Scouts. Eva has always been a devoted member of the program.

“Eva, she’s my oldest in Girl Scouts, and she already knows the ropes,” Mistina said. “She’s been Girl Scouting since she was 5 and we’ve pretty much done the same neighborhoods since she was 5 years old. She’s gotten to know so many people and it’s been amazing.”

This year, they went to all of the neighborhoods they usually go to in order to sell cookies. Eva was able to catch up with the people she sees every year. This is her favorite part of the cookie season, though she noted it can be challenging at times.

“It’s really fun,” she said. “You never know. Like, last year they didn’t have any pets and then this year they do, so then you get to hang out with the little pets. But then it’s also sad sometimes because you have these older people who you’ve sold cookies to for a very long time and then they pass away. It’s really hard, too.”

While Eva loves the “amazing people” and selling cookies, she also enjoys the other parts of Girl Scouts. A self-described “tomboy,” she likes camping and spending time in nature with her friends. She expects to beat her own record next year, and she’s looking forward to another great cookie season with the Girl Scouts.

“Don’t give up on your goals,” Eva added. “Keep pushing.”

