ANNA - Centerstone is a local leader in mental health and substance use recovery, and their Fellowship House stands out as a substance use recovery resource that offers three levels of care.

The Fellowship House has medically-assisted withdrawal management services for men and women, a residential program for men, and outpatient services for adults and youth who have a substance use disorder (SUD). Diana Shields, who works with the Fellowship House, explained that Centerstone aims to help people on the path to recovery.

“Our philosophy as a team is absolutely that everybody deserves an opportunity to change,” Shields said. “Everybody deserves an opportunity to receive treatment and have a fair shot at a different type of life. We are all human and we absolutely know and believe that addiction can happen to anybody. Everybody’s one decision away from a different life, whether that’s the path of addiction or the path of recovery.”

Upon referral to the Fellowship House, people will undergo a medical screening and physical before entering the withdrawal management program. This helps the Fellowship House identify any physical comorbidities or mental health concerns.

Shields pointed out that many people begin using substances because they were prescribed pain medication for an injury or illness. The Fellowship House takes a holistic treatment approach.

“We like to try and treat the whole person,” she said. “We get people from all walks of life here.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Shields said they try to make clients as comfortable as possible as they detox. The Fellowship House also helps them connect with resources and programs so that they have a plan after they no longer need withdrawal management services.

Some people choose to stay at the Fellowship House for 28 days, where they can receive more counseling and peer support. Shields explained that the Fellowship House employs a combination of counselors, medical professionals and recovery engagement specialists, many of whom have lived experience with SUDs.

“We actually have the pleasure of having some staff members here who came through this program,” she added. “To me, that alone speaks volumes to the fact that this actually does work. Getting the opportunity to have people who have the experience of moving through this particular program and believing in it so wholeheartedly that they have now returned to be an employee here, is huge.”

Shields said they have a “beautiful location” in Anna, Illinois, where clients can enjoy walking trails, volleyball, yard games and more. She pointed out that it can be “overwhelming” to no longer have substances as a coping mechanism, so the Fellowship House aims to help people discover new coping mechanisms and realize they can still have fun, fulfilling lives without substance use.

Whether you engage in the withdrawal management services, the residential program or the outpatient services, Shields said they combine group therapy, individual counseling and education to promote recovery. Their goal is to help clients discover methods and tools that work for them.

“We have different approaches. We try to make sure that the approaches that we take are person-centered,” she explained. “We tell people all the time, if it doesn’t work for you then move on and explore something else. We like to educate on a lot of different things so we can hopefully get you to connect with something that we do teach, and that way you can use that in your own personal recovery.”

For more information about the Fellowship House, you can visit the official webpage or check out Centerstone.org for more information about their services. For immediate assistance, visit RecoverWithUs.org to reach out and discuss treatment options.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

More like this: