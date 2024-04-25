BETHALTO - In late March, history was made by Zion Middle School 8th-grade students in the Great History Challenge. This national online competition, designed to test students' knowledge of history through a fast-paced online test, witnessed remarkable feats from our scholars.

Five of Zion Middle School's brightest minds, scored high marks in the initial rounds, thus earning the honor of representing Zion Lutheran School at the Regional Competition held at Westminster Christian Academy on April 18th. Izzy, Lily, Collin, Rhett, and Mike rose to the occasion, facing off against hundreds of formidable opponents hailing from schools across St. Louis.

Lily, Collin, Rhett, and Mike showcased their historical knowledge through several rounds of intense, timed competition. Their exceptional performance not only secured them places within the top 12 but also earned them the prestigious opportunity to advance to the National Competition in Chicago!

Mike clinched a spot in the top 5 and earned the distinguished title of Regional Champion! His remarkable achievement not only reflects his individual brilliance but also serves as a testament to the dedication and academic excellence fostered at Zion Middle School.

Principal Mrs. Sarah Koch expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the students, stating, "The Great History Challenge is not only a testament to our students' knowledge and growth here at Zion but also a celebration of their commitment to learning. We are incredibly proud of Izzy, Lily, Collin, Rhett, and Mike for their remarkable achievements and wish them continued success.”

As the journey continues, Zion Middle School remains steadfast in its mission to empower students, foster a love for learning, and inspire greatness in a Christ centered environment.

Zion Lutheran School offers a nationally accredited Christian education to 3-year-old preschool through 8th grade. Enrollment is open for all grades for the 2024-2025 academic school year. Zion also offers a flexible pay as you go summer camp for 3 year old preschool through entering 6th grade.

For questions about enrollment, please contact:

Zion Lutheran School Bethalto www.zionbethalto.org 618-377-5507

About Zion Middle School: Zion Middle School is a Christ centered school dedicated to providing a nurturing and academically rigorous environment where students are encouraged to explore their passions, cultivate critical thinking skills, and become compassionate leaders poised to make a positive impact on the world. With a focus on excellence, integrity, and community, Zion Middle School equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in an ever-changing global landscape.

