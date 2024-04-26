Red Cross To Host First-Ever Battle Of The Breweries In St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - On May 9, 2024, the St. Louis community will have the opportunity to support their favorite local brewery and the American Red Cross by coming out and giving the gift of life at the Battle of the Breweries blood drive.
The Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on May 9 at eight convenient locations through the St. Louis Metro area.
Anyone coming to donate will receive a free, unique Battle of the Breweries t-shirt along with a token to redeem for a free incentive item from a brewery at a later date. The winning brewery will receive a special trophy to display.
These locations include:
- St. Louis City: The Bellwether
- Brentwood: Mid County YMCA
- Florissant: American Red Cross blood donation center
- St Charles: Embassy Suites St Charles
- South County: South County YMCA
- Crystal City: Elks Lodge 1721
- Franklin County: Sullivan Bank in St Clair
- Illinois: O’Fallon Illinois YMCA
Appointments: Blood donors may make an appointment:
- By downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, OR
- visitRedCrossBlood.orgOR
- call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- Enter the sponsor code BREWERYBATTLE when scheduling an appointment. That will pull up these specific locations.
