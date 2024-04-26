ST. LOUIS - On May 9, 2024, the St. Louis community will have the opportunity to support their favorite local brewery and the American Red Cross by coming out and giving the gift of life at the Battle of the Breweries blood drive.

The Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on May 9 at eight convenient locations through the St. Louis Metro area.

Anyone coming to donate will receive a free, unique Battle of the Breweries t-shirt along with a token to redeem for a free incentive item from a brewery at a later date. The winning brewery will receive a special trophy to display.

These locations include:

St. Louis City: The Bellwether

Brentwood: Mid County YMCA

Florissant: American Red Cross blood donation center

St Charles: Embassy Suites St Charles

South County: South County YMCA

Crystal City: Elks Lodge 1721

Franklin County: Sullivan Bank in St Clair

Illinois: O’Fallon Illinois YMCA

Appointments: Blood donors may make an appointment:

By downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, OR visit RedCrossBlood.org OR call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Enter the sponsor code BREWERYBATTLE when scheduling an appointment. That will pull up these specific locations.



