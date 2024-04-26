EDWARDSVILLE - The recent Tiger Town Orchestra Consortium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, was rated a big success by organizers.

Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said: “Around 440 District 7 orchestra students grade 5-12 performed in the EHS gymnasium for the annual Tiger Town Consortium. There was a silent auction fundraiser during the event. EHS Orchestra Alumni were invited to perform on the grand finale 'Ode to Joy.'

“This is the largest group of District 7 string players to date. It’s also the beginning of a new tradition that EHS orchestra Alumni are invited to perform on the grand finale.”

The District 7 orchestra teachers are:

Philip Sgambelluri - Elementary.

Missy Banker - Liberty Middle School.

Maggie Patton - Lincoln Middle School.

Victoria Voumard - Edwardsville High School.

The fifth-grade orchestra performed “Appalachian Hymn,” and “Dragon Slayer.”

The sixth-grade orchestra played “Beyond Thunder” and “Toccatina.”

The seventh and eighth-grade orchestras performed “Sparks,” “Song of the Sea Mariner,” and “Elementa Movement III Fire and Ice.”

The high school orchestra played “Lord of the Rings - The Fellowship of the Ring,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

The combined orchestra plus District 7 alumni finished with “Ode to Joy” by Ludwig van Beethoven, arranged by John Caponegro.

Upcoming orchestra concerts are as follows:

Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Elementary Orchestra Concert at Liberty Middle School, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 2, 2024, Edwardsville High School Orchestra Concert at EHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 13, 2024, Lincoln Middle School Concert at EHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Liberty Middle School Concert, at EHS Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

