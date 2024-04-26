Over 440 Students Shine At Edwardsville's Tiger Town Orchestra Event
EDWARDSVILLE - The recent Tiger Town Orchestra Consortium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, was rated a big success by organizers.
Edwardsville High School Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said: “Around 440 District 7 orchestra students grade 5-12 performed in the EHS gymnasium for the annual Tiger Town Consortium. There was a silent auction fundraiser during the event. EHS Orchestra Alumni were invited to perform on the grand finale 'Ode to Joy.'
“This is the largest group of District 7 string players to date. It’s also the beginning of a new tradition that EHS orchestra Alumni are invited to perform on the grand finale.”
The District 7 orchestra teachers are:
Philip Sgambelluri - Elementary.
Missy Banker - Liberty Middle School.
Maggie Patton - Lincoln Middle School.
Victoria Voumard - Edwardsville High School.
The fifth-grade orchestra performed “Appalachian Hymn,” and “Dragon Slayer.”
The sixth-grade orchestra played “Beyond Thunder” and “Toccatina.”
The seventh and eighth-grade orchestras performed “Sparks,” “Song of the Sea Mariner,” and “Elementa Movement III Fire and Ice.”
The high school orchestra played “Lord of the Rings - The Fellowship of the Ring,” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
The combined orchestra plus District 7 alumni finished with “Ode to Joy” by Ludwig van Beethoven, arranged by John Caponegro.
Upcoming orchestra concerts are as follows:
Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Elementary Orchestra Concert at Liberty Middle School, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 2, 2024, Edwardsville High School Orchestra Concert at EHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 13, 2024, Lincoln Middle School Concert at EHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Liberty Middle School Concert, at EHS Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
