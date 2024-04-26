GRANITE CITY - A man from Granite City with four prior convictions of domestic battery was charged with home invasion and aggravated domestic battery in his fifth such case since 2015. In a separate but related case, he was found in possession of multiple knives, including a switchblade, as a convicted felon.

Thomas C. Pinkerton Jr., 28, of Granite City, was charged in one case on April 10, 2024 with home invasion (a Class X felony), aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery (both Class 2 felonies). In another case on April 16, 2024, he was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, another Class 2 felony.

On April 10, 2024, Pinkerton allegedly entered someone’s Granite City residence without authority and caused injury to a resident. Descriptions of both domestic battery charges state he strangled and struck the victim about the face with a closed fist. According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Pinkerton reportedly fled from the residence, returned, and strangled the same victim before fleeing again.

He has reportedly been convicted of domestic battery “on four or more prior occasions” in Madison County, on Sept. 15, 2015; April 26, 2018; August 3, 2022; and on Oct. 14, 2022.

While investigating the initial case of home invasion and aggravated domestic battery, officers located and detained Pinkerton. He was found in possession of two knives, including a “silver and wood grip switchblade-style knife.” His prior domestic battery convictions were cited in the “unlawful possession of weapons by a felon” charge in the second case.

Another petition to deny Pinkerton’s pretrial release was filed in the second case, noting his “extensive criminal history with multiple convictions for domestic battery” and adding that he was under Mandatory Supervised Release from the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time of the offenses committed in both cases.

“Defendant's pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person, persons or the community,” both petitions state of Pinkerton.

Both of Pinkerton’s latest cases were filed by the Granite City Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

