ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins thanked the community for their support and the Alton Fire and Police Departments for their immediate responses after a fire was reported at his home on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The mayor spoke about the incident just before the City Council meeting on April 26, 2024 adjourned.

“I just want to thank everyone, the calls and texts just checking on my wife and I,” Goins said. “We’re safe and sound. The house is still standing, thankfully, so [I] thank everyone.

“I also want to thank the Fire Department for their response .. they just heard an address, they didn’t know it was my house, but they responded with immediacy and came in and did a fine job, and I just want to thank the Alton Fire Department for doing that.”

He also thanked Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer and Alton Police Chief Jarrett Wells for their responses to the incident, as well as the Alton community for their support and “well wishes.” Applause from attendees shortly followed the mayor’s comments.

For more information about the house fire incident, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

The April 24, 2024 City Council meeting recording, featuring the mayor’s comments at about 26:36, is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

