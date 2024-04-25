ALTON - The City of Alton and Alton Steel on Monday, April 29, 2024, will announce a partnership to dedicate new playground equipment at Milton Park at 4402 Aberdeen Ave. in Alton.

A dedication ceremony is set for the City of Alton and Alton Steel Partner to Improve

Milton Park Playground for 4 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2024, at Milton Park.

The event will include remarks from David Goins, Mayor of Alton, and Chris Ervin, CEO of

Alton Steel. There will also be an unveiling of a sign commemorating this partnership.

About the Playground Project

The new playground improvements at Milton Park is the result of a collaborative effort

between the City of Alton and Alton Steel. The playground features new slides, swings, and a picnic pavilion. This project will provide a safe and fun place for children of all ages to play and enjoy the outdoors.

Alton Parks and Recreation Department has undertaken this project and others to improve parks and recreation facilities across the community.

Alton Steel is a leading manufacturer of high-quality bar steel products. The company is proud to be a part of the Alton community and is committed to giving back and supporting the community.

