EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an update on the closure of I-55/64 near East St. Louis planned to begin April 26, 2024.

"Due to inclement weather, this weekend’s closure on westbound Interstate 55/64 from the I-55/64/70 interchange to the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis has been postponed until further notice," IDOT said.

