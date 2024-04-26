IDOT Updates Planned Closure Of I-55/64 Westbound Area Near East St. Louis
Dawn Johnson
April 26, 2024 10:44 AM
Listen to the story
EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced an update on the closure of I-55/64 near East St. Louis planned to begin April 26, 2024.
"Due to inclement weather, this weekend’s closure on westbound Interstate 55/64 from the I-55/64/70 interchange to the Poplar Street Bridge in East St. Louis has been postponed until further notice," IDOT said.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: