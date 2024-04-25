EAST ALTON - A man from Alton with an extensive criminal history faces five more felonies for a series of offenses including sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery, and more.

Leon English Jr., 30, of Alton, was charged with the following crimes on the following dates: March 19, 2024: One count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

One count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. April 3, 2024: One count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault (a Class X felony), aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), and unlawful restraint (a Class 4 felony).

One count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault (a Class X felony), aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), and unlawful restraint (a Class 4 felony). April 5, 2024: One count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony.

A petition filed to deny English’s pretrial release describes the incidents as follows:

“Defendant was identified as the suspect who repeatedly battered the victim during the period from 3/19/24 to 4/3/24. The victim reported that on 3/19/24, the defendant, her boyfriend, struck her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground and fracture her arm.

“The defendant then forcibly threw her to the ground, striking her repeatedly, sexually assaulting her, and forcing her into the bathtub. He then kicked her in the head, causing facial fractures.

“The defendant was interviewed and initially denied knowing the victim at all. He later claimed they had sex at her apartment, but still denied knowing her. When officers attempted to seize the defendant's phone, he battered an officer, attempting to get it back.”

A Detention Order was later filed granting the state’s petition to keep English detained, finding the state had proven by “clear and convincing evidence” that English remains “dangerous to this victim as well as the community at large.”

“He has an extensive criminal history which involves multiple convictions for violent offenses including battery, domestic battery and aggravated battery involving individuals other than the victim here,” the Detention Order states of English. “There is no condition or set of conditions that would mitigate the threat this defendant poses to the victim and the community.”

The East Alton Police Department presented the case against English, who was ordered to be detained until his preliminary hearing, which was held on April 19, 2024. According to county court records, his jury trial is set for April 29, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

