JERSEYVILLE - Saturday, May 4, 2024 is not only Star Wars Day (May the 4th Be With You!) but it is also the 4th Annual Free Comic Book Day Festival at the Jerseyville Public Library, 105 N. Liberty, Jerseyville, IL from Noon to 3:00 pm. The surrounding community is welcome and encouraged to attend this action-packed event.

The big draw this year is a special visit from the St. Louis based Gateway LEGO Users group who will be bringing giant LEGO displays for everyone to admire. Along with this theme, the Library will have a huge LEGO Creation Station where anyone can build their own LEGO masterpieces to be displayed at the Library all month long. There will also be professional face painting provided by Glitter Faces, plenty of door prizes and free Comic Books, a craft, a photo booth with fun props and everyone is encouraged to dress up in costumes or cosplay for the event. We will have a couple of surprise cosplay guests to take photos with and for gamers, a Smash Bros. Tournament will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 with prizes to be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. You must register beforehand for the tournament.

Call the Library by May 2nd at 618-498-9514 to register for the Festival and/or for the Smash Bros. Tournament. You may obtain further information about the Library by visiting their website at www.jerseyvillelibrary.org .

