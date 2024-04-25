EDWARDSVILLE - A man from New Jersey faces two Class X felonies following an Illinois traffic stop in which he was found transporting over 80 grams of cocaine from California back to New Jersey.

Agustin Martinez-Lopez, 32, of Trenton, N.J., was charged with controlled substance trafficking and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class X felonies.

On April 8, 2024, Martinez-Lopez allegedly possessed approximately 87 grams of cocaine which he brought into Illinois from California with the intent to deliver, according to Madison County court documents.

A petition filed to deny his pretrial release states Martinez-Lopez was delivering the cocaine to New Jersey when he was stopped for traffic infractions on I-70.

“During the course of the stop, DEA agents developed reasonable suspicion that the defendant was transporting illicit substances from California to New Jersey,” the petition states. “A K9 indicated positive on the vehicle and a search was conducted. Officers located approximately 87 grams of cocaine, packaged in three separate 1-ounce bags.”

The petition adds Martinez-Lopez “admitted that he obtained the cocaine in California and intended to deliver it to other persons in New Jersey.”

The case against Martinez-Lopez was presented by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, a division of the Illinois State Police. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

