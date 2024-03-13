From educational workshops to festive gatherings, the diverse array of upcoming events offers something appealing for everyone in the community. For a complete listing of all the exciting activities and experiences available, visit www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

The Alton Little Theater is thrilled to bring to the stage the dramatic production of Alabama Story. Directed by Lee Cox & Gail Drillinger, this play, inspired by true events, unfolds a poignant tale set in Montgomery, Alabama during the Civil Rights movement. It juxtaposes the heated conflict between a segregationist senator and the firm state librarian over a children’s book with the tender reunion of childhood friends – an African American man and a woman of white privilege. Lauded for its humor, heartbreak, and hope, Alabama Story is recognized as a must-see piece of theater.

Roll into some fun at the Mother Son Bowling Night hosted by the Godfrey and Alton Parks and Recreation Departments. This special event, catered to boys aged 3-12 and their cherished adult female figures, will be held at Bowl Haven Lanes with two sessions to choose from. For a fee, enjoy pizza, salad, soda, two games of bowling, shoe rental, and create unforgettable memories. Registration ends on March 8, 2024, and remember, no tickets will be sold at the door!

Join the local community for a hearty Pancake Breakfast at the VFW Post 1308. This monthly event, occurring every third Sunday from 9 AM to 12 PM, is a perfect opportunity to savor pancakes, eggs, sausage, and beverages while supporting both VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1. Open to the public, each plate is served at $10.

Make a difference with Trinity's Way in their effort to beautify the stretch of Highway 67 during the Highway 67 Litter Clean Up. Volunteers will convene in the back of the Godfrey Walmart parking lot equipped with trash bags, gloves, and vests, all set to tackle litter and leave a lasting positive impact on the environment.

Fish Frys

Riverbender.com has created the Ultimate Fish Fry Go-Guide for the region! You can visit this link and learn about all of the Fish Frys in the Riverbend during Lent: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/the-ultimate-fish-fry-guide-for-lent-2024-70981.cfm

Events on Mar. 15, 2024

Don't miss the captivating Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition at the Jacoby Arts Center, which features his remarkable work on the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War.

Spark your child's curiosity with the S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits for a fun and educational experience focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Take advantage of the Free Tax Preparation services offered at the Niedringhaus Building, designed to assist families with an annual income of less than $60,000.

Note that the libraries will open at noon due to the Quarterly Staff Meeting - Libraries Open at Noon, so plan your visit accordingly.

Gain valuable insights on dental care from the students of the Lewis & Clark Community College Dental Hygiene Program at the Dental Hygiene Presentation hosted by Senior Services Plus.

Celebrate Pebbles' first birthday with us at Pebbles' Birthday Weekend at MeowTown, where you can join the festivities and make a reservation for some feline fun.

O'Brien Tire & Auto Care is inviting you to their 118th Anniversary Celebration, complete with complimentary food and drinks for all who attend.

Get into the festive spirit at The Rustic Grill & Tavern with their St. Patrick's Day Weekend celebration, featuring food and drink specials, along with live entertainment.

Come celebrate with us at Sports Tap's Birthday Bash!, where great food, games, and giveaways are guaranteed to make it an unforgettable event.

Show off your talent or just come to enjoy the performances at Open Mic Night at Maeva's Coffee, a place where musicians, authors, and comedians are welcome.

Experience the heartwarming musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, presented by the Calhoun Entertainment Company at the Center for American Archeology gym.

Witness the thrilling and dark tale of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Alfresco Performing Arts Center, a Broadway success that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

End your week with laughter at the Live ComedySportz Match - Fridays at The Old Orchard Gallery, where improv comedy is played as a sport and guarantees a night full of giggles and amusement.

Events on Mar. 16, 2024

Don't miss the excitement at the Flea Market on March 16, 2024, at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, where you can explore over 600 tables of antiques, collectibles, and merchandise.

Get involved with the community by joining the cleanup efforts with Moose Roadside Trash Pick Up at the Wood River Moose #1349 on March 16th and help keep our streets clean.

Take a journey through history with John C. Guenther at the Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series, Part III: The Gateway Arch: An Illustrated Timeline on March 16, 2024, at the Genealogy & Local History Library in Alton, IL.

Enhance your computer skills at the Computer Classes: Internet Basics at the Hayner Library in Alton, IL, where you can learn all about the Internet in a friendly and supportive environment.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at the Downtown Alton St. Pats Pub Crawl on March 16, 2024, and enjoy a day filled with food, drinks, and entertainment across various venues in Downtown Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Join the Easter fun at The Warty Toad LLC in Bethalto, IL, with their Children's Easter Egg Scatter on March 16th, featuring a petting zoo, sweet treats, crafts, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

If you're too old for the egg hunt but still want to join in the fun, come to The Warty Toad LLC for their Petting Zoo on March 16, and enjoy meeting a variety of adorable animals.

Art lovers, you're in for a treat with the Grafton Art Gallery Grand Opening on March 16 in Grafton, IL, showcasing an array of stunning pieces from regional artists.

Prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse by attending the Get Ready for the Solar Eclipse with The Center for STEM SIUE on March 16 at SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Ave, and engage in exciting experiments and activities.

Experience a unique blend of cuisine and cuteness at the Hop Till You Drop! Easter Fun on March 16, 2024, at Kasabi Hibachi & Sushi Express Wood River IL, featuring the Easter bunny and an array of adorable farm animals.

Be entertained by the talented dancers of The O’Faolain Academy of Irish Dance at Morrison's Irish Pub in Alton, IL, during their St. Patrick’s Day celebration starting at 4:30 PM.

Feel the thrill of racing at the Highland Speedway Opening Night on March 16th in Highland, IL, and catch the action of DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifieds, ProModifieds, and Street Stocks.

Support a great cause while enjoying a night of Las Vegas-themed fun at the Viva Las Vegas Gala Benefiting Partners 4 Pets on March 16, 2024, at The Leclaire Room in Edwardsville, IL.

Join the excitement of PFK Music Bingo at the Bunker Hill American Legion, where doors open at 5:30 pm on March 16th for a night of fun and great prizes.

Indulge in pizza and pies while testing your trivia knowledge at the Pursuit of Pi(e) event on March 16th at Brown Street Baptist in Alton, IL.

Show off your music knowledge at the 3rd Annual Music Trivia night at the Wood River VFW Hall, where you can enjoy a night of trivia, raffles, and auctions on March 16th.

Test your brainpower and support local causes at the Highland Woman's Club Presents Trivia Night on March 16 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland, IL.

Join the nocturnal adventure with a Frog Walk at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, led by naturalist Paul Shetley, and get up close with some hopping friends on March 16th.

Ready for a night of Irish cheer and rock tunes? Head over to Roper's Regal Beagle in Godfrey, IL, for the St. Patrick's Day Party featuring Porch Café on March 16th!

Kick off St. Patrick's festivities with the electrifying performance of Foreplay at The Pump House in Wood River, IL, on March 16th.

Rock out with Badd Tattoo at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill II. in Alton, IL, as they bring the best of the 70's & 80's music to life on stage!

Events on Mar. 17, 2024

As the sun rises on March 17, 2024, the Spring Equinox Sunrise Observance will be a tranquil experience held at the Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site in Collinsville, IL, where attendees can welcome the new season at 6:30 am without any ceremonial conduct out of respect for Native American cultures.

Meanwhile, coin enthusiasts can visit the Gillespie Civic Center in Gillespie, IL, for the Coin Show Gillespie, IL Civic Center, where the Hiltop Coin Club hosts their 58th Annual Coin Show from 9 am to 3 pm, featuring over 50 dealers, free admission, and parking, along with door prizes.

Over in Clayton, MO, the vibrant neighborhood of Dogtown will be bustling with excitement during the 2024 Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Irish Festival, offering an array of food, drinks, live music, and family-friendly activities, including a parade with over 90 floats that showcase Irish dancing, music, and culture.

In the quaint town of Troy, IL, the Friedens UCC will be serving up hearty meals during their Friedens Sausage & Kraut Dinner! With drive-thru service running from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm, patrons can enjoy a traditional menu of grilled pork sausage, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, & dessert, all in celebration of their 150th anniversary.

Theatergoers in Alton, IL, will have the opportunity to witness a gripping drama at the ALTON LITTLE THEATER, where the production of Alabama Story will take the stage, bringing to life a story of a librarian's courage in the face of segregation and a testament to the power of literature in the midst of the Civil Rights movement.

Finally, in Granite City, IL, Unity Baptist Church will be hosting The Poverty Effect- A Poverty Simulation, an event organized by Cornerstone and Metro East Mutual Aid to offer a unique simulation experience that aims to increase understanding and empathy towards neighbors living in poverty.

Don't miss the chance to get your events in front of a wider audience! If you have an upcoming event you'd like to share with the community, you can submit it for free by simply clicking sign in to your account.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

More like this: