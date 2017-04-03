Riverbender.com presents: The definitive voters' guide for the Alton mayoral election
ALTON - So, after an arduous sequence of months, including no less than five candidate forums, the people of Alton will finally choose their new mayor - among many other choices, including alder people and a county-wide sales tax.
Riverbender.com has attempted to stay on top of the Alton elections since each of the four candidates announced he was running for mayor. The following is a compilation of articles on the candidates as well as in-depth looks at many of the issues politicized by the campaign. Each article is a recommended read to the undecided voter looking to become informed as well as the person who believes he or she has chosen their candidate and wants validation.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Without further adieu, here is the comprehensive Alton voter guide as compiled by Riverbender.com.
The four candidates for mayor (click on the links below to see their announcement articles):
- Brant Walker (on the ballot)
- Scott Dixon (on the ballot)
- Dan Rauschkolb (write-in)
- Joshua Young (write-in)
Walker was able to win as a write-in candidate against former Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst, and both Rauschkolb and Young hope they can do the same. The reasons they are write-ins, however, are quite unprecedented, and nearly resulted in the first-of-its kind mayoral primary in Madison County, which would have come at a tremendous cost to taxpayers. Because of that inconvenience and some paperwork mishaps, both Young and Rauschkolb believed they were the victims of a sort of conspiracy involving the current administration. That process was chronicled by Riverbender.com as well.
The reasons given for the primary not being possible can be found here.
Following that failure to file statements of economic interest to Madison County, Young continued to run for mayor running as a Progressive Democrat. Rauschkolb, on the other hand, filed to run in the general election as an Independent - a move, which ultimately got him axed from the ballot, forcing him to run as a write-in candidate. Rauschkolb even tried to appeal that decision to the Madison County court system, but they upheld the original decision from the Alton Electoral Board stating he could not be featured on the regular ballot. The following is the process, as detailed by Riverbender.com, in chronological order.
- Objections were filed to Rauschkolb's candidacy due to "party-switching" by both Young and Patrick Schwarte.
- A continuance was filed at that hearing.
- Hearing is held after being delayed a second time for an ice storm, which never came.
- Alton Electoral Board decided Rauschkolb cannot be on the Alton mayoral ballot.
- Rauschkolb files as a write-in candidate to ensure he can still run, despite the ruling.
- Rauschkolb's appeal to the Madison County court system upholds Alton Electoral Board ruling.
The two candidates on the ballot have also released several statements to Riverbender.com regarding their campaigns. Dixon even hosted a town hall meeting at the Riverbender.com Community Center.
- Here's Walker's statements on re-election.
- Here's Dixon's statements on why Walker should not be re-elected.
During this campaign, all four men have also taken part in as many as five candidate forums. Those forums were each covered by Riverbender.com, and were hosted by the following organizations:
- Community Awareness Panel
- East End Improvement Association
- Alton Main Street
- Youth Engagement Program
- WBGZ Radio
During these forums, each of the men discussed issues of great importance to people of Alton. Many of those issues were investigated impartially by Riverbender.com as part of the "STAYING INFORMED" series, which has been conducted to inform voters. Here are some of those issues:
- Walker and Dixon arguing statistics
- Community Policing, Pt. 1
- Community Policing, Pt. 2
- Community Policing, Pt. 3
- Violent crime
- Alton's parks
- Amphitheater utilization
- Sewer separation unfunded mandate
- County-wide one-cent sales tax
- Local champions utilizing grassroots movements, pt. 1
- Local champions utilizing grassroots movements, pt. 2
- Saving the old Alton Train Station, pt. 1
- Saving the old Alton Train Station, pt. 2
- Saving the old Alton Train Station, pt. 3
- Alton Square Mall future
We would love to hear your feedback. Has our coverage helped you feel more informed regarding tomorrow's election? Let us know below.
Has Riverbender.com's election coverage helped you feel informed regarding tomorrow's election?
More like this: