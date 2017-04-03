ALTON - So, after an arduous sequence of months, including no less than five candidate forums, the people of Alton will finally choose their new mayor - among many other choices, including alder people and a county-wide sales tax.

Riverbender.com has attempted to stay on top of the Alton elections since each of the four candidates announced he was running for mayor. The following is a compilation of articles on the candidates as well as in-depth looks at many of the issues politicized by the campaign. Each article is a recommended read to the undecided voter looking to become informed as well as the person who believes he or she has chosen their candidate and wants validation.

Without further adieu, here is the comprehensive Alton voter guide as compiled by Riverbender.com.

The four candidates for mayor (click on the links below to see their announcement articles):

Walker was able to win as a write-in candidate against former Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst, and both Rauschkolb and Young hope they can do the same. The reasons they are write-ins, however, are quite unprecedented, and nearly resulted in the first-of-its kind mayoral primary in Madison County, which would have come at a tremendous cost to taxpayers. Because of that inconvenience and some paperwork mishaps, both Young and Rauschkolb believed they were the victims of a sort of conspiracy involving the current administration. That process was chronicled by Riverbender.com as well.

The reasons given for the primary not being possible can be found here.

Following that failure to file statements of economic interest to Madison County, Young continued to run for mayor running as a Progressive Democrat. Rauschkolb, on the other hand, filed to run in the general election as an Independent - a move, which ultimately got him axed from the ballot, forcing him to run as a write-in candidate. Rauschkolb even tried to appeal that decision to the Madison County court system, but they upheld the original decision from the Alton Electoral Board stating he could not be featured on the regular ballot. The following is the process, as detailed by Riverbender.com, in chronological order.

The two candidates on the ballot have also released several statements to Riverbender.com regarding their campaigns. Dixon even hosted a town hall meeting at the Riverbender.com Community Center.

During this campaign, all four men have also taken part in as many as five candidate forums. Those forums were each covered by Riverbender.com, and were hosted by the following organizations:

During these forums, each of the men discussed issues of great importance to people of Alton. Many of those issues were investigated impartially by Riverbender.com as part of the "STAYING INFORMED" series, which has been conducted to inform voters. Here are some of those issues:

