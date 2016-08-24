ALTON-Dan Rauschkolb is the most recent Alton mayoral candidate to announce his candidacy.

Rauschkolb, a lieutenant with the Alton Police Department said he has been considering running for a few years, and was finally convinced to do it after having discussions with his family. He has served on the police force for over two decades, and said that experience will allow him to be a good candidate for the position of Mayor of Alton.

"I think the city needs to be represented by the citizens and not the people who run it," he said.

He cited his tenure as a police officer when discussing his experience with the city. He said his position allowed him to better get to know the different neighborhoods composing the city.

"I've been in all the neighborhoods, and I have seen the public at its best and its worst," he said.

If elected mayor, Rauschkolb said he would champion "strict code enforcement" and support infrastructure and a financially-responsible budget. He said problems currently facing Alton include high weeds and graffiti.

"I want to enforce a better image," Rauschkolb said. "I don't want people's first impression of Alton to be high weeds, trash and graffiti. It's what visitors see when they come into the town. We should be emphasizing our illustrious history."

While he did not reveal it yet, Rauschkolb said he has a plan for helping Alton become better. He said he would make the announcement closer to the April 2017 elections.

During his time on the police force, Rauschkolb said he has extended his assistance beyond Alton into Madison, St. Clair and Monroe Counties as a narcotics officer. He said he was able to solve neighborhood problems in those communities as well, which is experience he would use to further develop Alton.

He said Alton is on the verge of success with its growing businesses. He said, if he were to be elected mayor, he would help continue that growth.

Rauschkolb joins the mayoral race against incumbent Brant Walker and Scott Dixon. Rauschkolb said his public accessibility is what sets him apart from his competitors. He said his experience on the police force also gave him the perspective of viewing the city as an average citizen.

