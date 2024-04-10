Arts, Crafts, Music, OH MY! The diverse array of events scheduled promises something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all the exciting happenings, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Featured

The Family Fun Fest 2024 is a day of non-stop entertainment and engaging activities for families in Granite City, Illinois. Set at The Mill, this event not only provides a day full of joy and laughter but also connects families to valuable early childhood resources and services in Madison County. With performances by Chef Bananas, Rae Lee, and tunes by DJ Big Papa G, the fest promises to be an exhilarating event. To make sure you don't miss out on any details or reminders, you can register in advance. For any inquiries, simply give a call to the provided contact number. Don't miss out on this festive gathering of fun, laughter, and community connection!

Music enthusiasts and supporters of the arts, mark your calendars for the Great Rivers Choral Society Dueling Pianos Fundraiser. This exciting event is scheduled for April 13, 2024, at the Grafton Winery: The Vineyards. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., allowing you to settle in before enjoying the musical stylings of Charlie Brockus and Ian Taul from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Expect a wide array of musical genres to be showcased, ensuring an evening of diverse and enjoyable entertainment. A cash bar, a complimentary nacho bar, basket raffles, and a 50/50 drawing add to the fun. With tickets at $25 per person, which include entry and access to the nacho bar, it's a small price to pay for an evening full of music and camaraderie, all in support of the Great Rivers Choral Society.

The Alton City-Wide Litter Cleanup is a community-wide initiative that brings together volunteers to beautify the neighborhoods of Alton, Illinois. Join over 50 different organizations on April 13th, 2024, for a day dedicated to making the city cleaner and more inviting. You'll get everything you need, from donuts to kickstart your morning, to gloves, vests, and bags to ensure a safe and efficient cleanup. Gather your supplies at the Downtown or Middletown locations, or even pick them up two weeks prior at the Alton Visitors Center or Jacoby Arts Center. Be a part of the change and help spruce up the community!

If you're eighteen or older and love a challenge, then the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt is perfect for you! Hosted by Hayner Library, this scavenger hunt takes you on a fun adventure around Alton, Illinois. With each item you find, you'll earn a raffle ticket, and if you complete the sheet, that's an additional five tickets for you! The event is set to run throughout April, with the prize draw on May 1, 2024. Imagine winning fantastic prizes like a durable folding chair with a side table, an OXO Good Grips grilling set, or a coffee and dessert gift card bouquet featuring an array of local cafes and bakeries. Don't forget to register at the Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall or the Downtown Library starting April 1, 2024!

Events on Apr. 12, 2024

For those in need of assistance with tax filings, the Free Tax Preparation event will be available from February 12 through April 15, 2024, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, where appointments can be made starting January 18 for families earning less than $60,000 annually.

Join the creative fun during National Library Week by participating in the Peeps Diorama Contest Voting, happening at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL, where you can cast your vote for the best book-themed diorama from April 8th through the 12th.

Adults looking for an adventurous activity can sign up for the Adult Spring Scavenger Hunt in April, with the opportunity to win fabulous prizes including a portable chair, a grilling tool set, and a dessert gift card bouquet, with the grand prize drawing on May 1, 2024.

Encourage the young scientists in your home with S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits for Grades 2-6, available for pickup while supplies last, offering hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math at either library location in Granite City, IL.

The Tactical Intervention & Recovery Presented By Law Enforcement Life Coach event is an excellent opportunity for local law enforcement personnel to attend at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton, IL, with impactful messages and the necessity of registration for this valuable experience.

Liven up your little one's mornings with Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers, taking place at SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Ave in Granite City, IL, on select Fridays including March 8, 22, April 12, 26, and May 10, 24 at 10 AM, promising engaging and fun educational activities.

Story enthusiasts are invited to Story Time at Lucy's Playhouse, hosted by Ms. Mary Kay and Panda Bear at the Haskell Playhouse in Alton, IL, where interactive tales come to life at 10:00 a.m. on April 12, 2024.

Bargain hunters and philanthropists alike can attend the Godfrey Methodist Women's Rummage Sale at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church on April 12, 2024, with proceeds supporting various missions and community organizations.

Parents can enjoy a night off while their kids embark on a fungi adventure with Kids Night Out: Fantastic Fungi at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, offering dinner and educational fun on April 12th from 5 to 8 pm.

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Vintage 71 during their Spring Open House at Vintage 71, happening in Edwardsville, Il, from April 12 to 14, where new outdoor and home décor items will be showcased.

Book lovers can unwind with the Spring Reading Retreat at the Hayner Library in Alton, IL, where they can indulge in lemonade, treats, and the joy of reading in a cozy environment.

Relax and savor the end of a busy week with Sunset at the Vineyards at the Grafton Winery The Vineyards in Grafton, IL, where attendees can bring their favorite dishes and enjoy a potluck-style gathering with wine and good company.

Art enthusiasts in Jerseyville can let their creativity flow with the Taco Gnome Acrylic Painting event at DJs Pub & Grill, where an 11x14 canvas awaits your masterpiece, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Nature lovers can explore the nighttime chorus of amphibians during the Frog Walk and Presentation at the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville, IL, combining an educational presentation with a hands-on search in the marshy waters, suitable for ages 7 and up.

Music fans are invited to rock out with Money Shot LIVE at 3rd Chute 2 in Alton, IL, where the party band will play a vibrant mix of rock, country, and pop hits spanning decades for an unforgettable evening.

Events on Apr. 13, 2024

Don't miss the fantastic finds at the Godfrey Methodist Women's Rummage Sale happening at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church in Godfrey, IL, where you can enjoy great bargains and homemade goodies while supporting local missions.

Join the effort to clean up our rivers at the Ellis Island Trash Bash hosted by the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, MO, and participate in a day of environmental stewardship followed by a Native Plant Festival.

Embrace your inner underachiever at the humorous 0.5K - The Underachiever's Race at Belk Park in Wood River, IL, complete with carb-loading pizza, candy stations, and a celebratory drink at the finish line, all while supporting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Riverbend.

Volunteer for a good cause and help prepare for the upcoming Chamfron at the Camp Du Bois Oven Making & Clean Up Day in Wood River, IL, where you can lend a hand in getting the camp ready for a historical event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Step into spring with a visit to the 10-year Anniversary Spring Open House at Vintage 71 in Edwardsville, Il, and discover new outdoor and home decor to refresh your space.

Experience the serenity of nature with Forest Bathing + Nature Therapy at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, where you can unwind and connect with the environment through guided sensory exploration.

Help support Partners For Pets at the Wag n' Wash: Annual Dog Wash Benefitting Partners For Pets event, where your furry friend can get a refreshing bath and blow dry at Four Muddy Paws in Edwardsville, IL.

Enjoy a hearty BBQ dinner at the BBQ Dinner fundraiser held at Connect Christian School in South Roxana, IL, featuring delicious pork steak, mashed potatoes, and more, with proceeds supporting the school.

Enroll your young soccer enthusiast in the Irish Soccer Rookie Development Camp at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, IL, where they can hone their skills on the turf over five exciting Saturdays.

Support a great cause and get a new piercing at the Piercings for Pets event at Howlite Tattoo Shop in Bethalto, IL, with a portion of proceeds going to Metro East Humane Society.

Enjoy your Saturday with a game session at the Nintendo Switch event at the Genealogy & Local History Library in Alton, IL, where you can play to your heart's content in the Teen Room.

Boost your smartphone skills by attending the Computer Classes: Smartphones: iPhones at Hayner Library, where you can learn the ins and outs of your iPhone in a supportive environment.

Cheer on your favorite team at the thrilling Guns N' Hoses Hockey Game at the East Alton Ice Arena in East Alton, IL, where local first responders and veterans take to the ice for a noble cause.

Get your engines revving for a night of dirt track racing at the Points Night at Highland Speedway in Highland, IL, featuring an exciting lineup of car racing events.

Dine, dance, and donate at the Madison County Catholic Charities 23rd Annual Help on the Move Fundraiser at Julia's Banquet Center in East Alton, IL, for a night of charitable fun.

Marvel at modern fashion inspired by historical textiles at the THREADS AT THE MISSOURI HISTORY MUSEUM in St. Louis, MO, featuring innovative designs and a captivating runway show.

Join the trivia night frenzy with a musical twist at the Feral City 4 Feral Kittie's 2nd Annual Trivia Night at Alton Owl's Club in Alton, IL, and show off your 70's and 80's music knowledge for a feline-friendly cause.

Experience an unforgettable evening at the Cirque De YMCA Gala hosted by Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center in Edwardsville, IL, featuring food, drinks, music, entertainers, and a silent auction to support the community.

Challenge your pinball skills and have a blast from the past at the 90's Bash Pinball Tournament at Atomic Pinball Arcade in Wood River, IL, where you can compete on classic machines for a night of retro fun.

Enjoy the soulful sounds of Pat Liston from Mama's Pride during a live performance at Pat Liston LIVE on the Bakers & Hale patio in Godfrey, IL, complemented by delicious food and drinks.

Rock out with Alligator Wine, a high-energy Grateful Dead tribute band, at their live performance Alligator Wine LIVE at the Conservatory in Alton, IL, for a night of jamming tunes.

Witness the exquisite artistry of renowned Cuban classical guitarist Manuel Barrueco at Manuel Barrueco - Classical Guitarist, part of St. Louis Classical Guitar's 60th Anniversary season at the 560 Music Center in University City, MO.

Get ready to hit the dance floor with The RetroNerds as they take you back to the 80's with their live show at The RetroNerds LIVE at the Pump House in Wood River, IL.

Events on Apr. 14, 2024

Don't miss the Spring Open House at Vintage 71 where you can join the 10-year anniversary celebration and browse through an array of new outdoor and home decor.

Join the eco-friendly fashion movement at the Pop-Up Clothing Swap event in Alton, where you can swap gently used clothes and help keep textiles out of landfills.

Support a noble cause by attending Hoops For Hope, an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Ovarian Cancer, in honor of Mrs. Gable's family member and the Strack family.

Discover the intertwined lives of two historical figures at the presentation Lincoln and Koerner at the Crossroads of History, where you'll learn about the impact Gustave Koerner and Abraham Lincoln had on the fight against slavery and the founding of the Republican Party.

Don't miss the opportunity to showcase your event to the community! If you have an upcoming event that you would like to share, please sign in and submit your event details for free, and let's make it the talk of the town together!

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

More like this: