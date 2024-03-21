From fascinating photo exhibitions to engaging volunteer workdays and festive Easter Egg hunts, the diverse range of upcoming events promises something intriguing. For a comprehensive guide to all these events and more, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Trivia Night for Calvary Christian School is an event filled with fun, competition, and the spirit of giving. On March 22 at 7:00 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church will host this exciting evening which includes a trivia competition and a silent auction with fantastic items up for grabs. You can participate by signing up as a full table of 8 for $120 or as individuals for $15 per person. To register, call 618-462-8816. Payments can be made at the door or in advance through their online donation page.

BuzzTones LIVE @Post 1308 is set to be an electrifying evening as we celebrate William Shatner's birthday on March 22. Post 1308 in Alton is where it's happening, and the BuzzTones promise a night of fantastic music and dance. It's the perfect Friday night event for those who love great tunes and even better company.

Alton Little Theater Presents: ALABAMA STORY is a compelling drama directed by Lee Cox & Gail Drillinger. The story takes place in Montgomery, Alabama, during the rise of the Civil Rights movement, featuring a contentious battle between a segregationist senator and a determined state librarian over a children's book. As personal stories unfold amidst public turmoil, the narrative combines humor, heartbreak, and hope. Recognized nationally, this must-see theater production is rooted in true events and deeply relevant in today's social climate.

Cambridge House of Maryville's 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt promises a day filled with excitement and joy on March 23rd at 1:30 PM. With three different age groups, the event ensures that children of all ages will have a chance to enjoy the hunt for Easter eggs, win prizes, and enjoy snacks and drinks. For any questions or more information, you can call 618.288.2211. Join in the fun for what is sure to be a memorable Easter celebration.

Riverbender.com has created the Ultimate Fish Fry Go-Guide for the region! You can visit this link and learn about all of the Fish Frys in the Riverbend during Lent: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/the-ultimate-fish-fry-guide-for-lent-2024-70981.cfm

On March 22, 2024, antique enthusiasts can immerse themselves in nostalgia at the Forever Vintage Market held at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL.

In the world of photography, the powerful imagery captured by Robert J. Ellison comes to life at the Robert J. Ellison Photo Exhibition at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL, showcasing his work on the Civil Rights movement and Vietnam War.

For residents of Granite City, IL, there is an opportunity to get their taxes prepared for free at the Free Tax Preparation event located at the Niedringhaus Building, a community service designed for families earning less than $60,000 annually.

Young minds in IL have the chance to explore and learn with S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits, which offers a fun and educational experience through hands-on activities in various scientific and artistic fields.

As winter envelops Godfrey, IL, the trails at The Nature Institute are closed for the season, but the site remains active with education and programs, as well as private guided hikes upon registration detailed in the Trails Closed for Winter event.

For a tasty cause, the eighth graders at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto, IL, are hosting the Duke Donuts 8th Grade Fundraiser, selling delicious glazed donuts to support their upcoming trip to Chicago.

Environmentalists can join forces at the Honeysuckle Sweep - Volunteer Workday at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, to combat the spread of invasive species and preserve native habitats.

Alton's Senior Services Plus is hosting the Unclaimed Property Presentation & Searches, where attendees can learn about unclaimed property and possibly reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

Shop for unique and rare items at the Spring 2024 Vintage Market located at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, with live music to enhance your shopping experience.

Community leaders and youth service providers are encouraged to attend the United Youth Services Coalition at Lamay's Catering in Alton, IL, for a meaningful discussion and collaborative efforts toward youth development.

Alton's Bluff City Grill is hosting the Ghosts of the River Road Tour, a unique dining and tour experience that explores the haunted history of the Great River Road.

Join Steve Ewing at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL, for an exciting live performance at the Steve Ewing LIVE event, where he'll play a mix of The Urge hits and classic covers.

The ALABAMA STORY at the ALTON LITTLE THEATER in Alton, IL, directed by Lee Cox & Gail Drillinger, is a dramatic portrayal of a town's quest for understanding and the importance of books in civil discourse.

End your week on a high note with a night of improv comedy at the Live ComedySportz Match every Friday at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO.

Don't miss the delightful Hartford Easter Egg Hunt at Hartford Park on March 23rd, where you can join the community in a festive search for candy and prize-filled eggs and snap pictures with the Easter bunny.

Shop for gifts for Easter, Mother's Day, and more at the Alton Spring Fair at Alton Middle School on March 23rd, with vendors and crafters ready to showcase their best products from 9 am to 3 pm.

Step back in time and enjoy historical re-enactments at the Camp DuBois Spring Rendezvous in Wood River, where you can experience life in the early 1800s, complete with a black powder shoot and a bow shoot.

Over 80 vendors & crafters await you at the Alton Spring Fair @ Alton Middle School, a fundraising event on March 23rd that supports the students and staff from 9am to 3pm.

Embark on an Easter adventure with the Eggtravaganza organized by the Edwardsville Children's Museum, where kids can collect eggs from various local businesses and meet the Easter Bunny at Nickel Plate Station for just $5 per child.

Enjoy shopping for Easter at Easter Eggstravaganza at Charlie Rae in Edwardsville, where children can indulge in goodie bags and adults can hunt for special deals hidden in Easter eggs throughout the store.

Celebrate the season of rebirth with the Pure Bliss Spring Relaunch in East Alton, inviting you to explore unique furniture, enjoy live music, and support the new ownership transition on March 23rd.

Bring the kids to the Easter Bunny Stop N Hop at East Alton First United Methodist Church for a delightful day of treats and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny on March 23rd.

Engage in an educational and fun Healthy STEAM Day at HealthWorks! Kids' Museum St. Louis, where health meets Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics through experiments and activities for $7 per person.

Join the community for the 36th annual Wood River Park & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park, where there will be free crafts and a chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny from 10:00-11:30 am.

Welcome spring by attending the Hop into Spring Vendor Event at Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill, with over 50 vendors and an opportunity to paint a floral canvas on March 23rd.

Support the Alton High School Bands by participating in the Alton High School Bands Mattress Fundraiser, where you can find great deals on name-brand mattresses at Alton HS on March 23rd.

Experience Spring in the Plaza at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique in Godfrey, an event seeking vendors, artisans, and food trucks to join the celebration of the new season.

Children aged 11 and under are invited to The Pentecostals of Troy Easter Egg Hunt, a family-friendly event filled with fun and free activities on March 23rd.

Get ready for the EHS Key Club Easter Egg Hunt at Schon Park in Glen Carbon, where the club is hosting its 3rd annual hunt with over 1000 eggs for kids to discover!

Help fill the Blessing Box at Lifebrook Church by participating in the Food Drive for the Blessing Box located at Lifebrook Church in Bethalto, where non-perishable food items and personal care items are collected for local families in need on March 23rd.

Prepare to witness a celestial spectacle at The Great American Eclipse of 2024 presentation at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, with free eclipse glasses and a chance for kids to earn a special Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer badge.

Adults can enjoy their own Easter fun at the Adults Easter Egg Hunt hosted by The Warty Toad LLC in Bethalto, with an array of prizes ranging from discounts to gift cards on March 23rd.

Get your engines revving for the Opening Night 2024 at Highland Speedway, featuring exciting dirt track racing with DIRTcar Modifieds, ProModifieds, Street Stocks, Micro Sprints, and Warriors on March 23rd.

Join an evening filled with music and entertainment at the Cervid Day w/ Where's The Rum, The Public, & Shareholder event at the Conservatory in Alton, where the doors open at 6 pm and the music kicks off at 7 pm.

Support a good cause and have a blast at the Crazy Bowl: An Adult "Fun" Raiser at Airport Plaza Bowl in Bethalto, where you can enjoy three games of bowling, beverages, and help raise funds for Hope Animal Rescues on March 23rd.

Don't miss out on the excitement of the Pickle Races in Alhambra, where vibrator races, the Big 6 Wheel, and raffles provide endless fun in support of the Shriner's Hospital.

Please join the community at Palm Sunday Pancake Breakfast on March 24, 2024, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton, IL for a delicious start to your day.

History enthusiasts won't want to miss the Camp DuBois Spring Rendezvous taking place at Camp DuBois in Wood River, IL, where re-enactors will bring the early 1800s to life.

Collectors and enthusiasts will gather at the Northfield Center in Springfield, IL for the Coin Show Springfield, IL, where a treasure trove of numismatic delights awaits.

Beer lovers are in for a treat at the BUZZ’D BEER FESTIVAL, happening at the Old Bakery Beer Co. in Alton, IL, where over 50 beers will be available for sampling alongside live music.

Families are invited to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt @ The Pink Elephant in Livingston, IL, where children can hunt for eggs and win prizes.

Entrepreneurs and shoppers will find unique items and services at the DIP Shop Small Biz Edition at the C&K Banquet Center in Alton, IL.

The faithful community will gather for reflection and fellowship during the 40 Days for Life - speaker & potluck at St. Cecilia Church Parish Hall in Glen Carbon, IL.

Stargazers will have a stellar evening at Telescope Night hosted by The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, where the wonders of the night sky will be on full display.

