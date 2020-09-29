WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department continues to investigate a burglar alarm at Federico Chrysler Car Dealership, then subsequent crash off I-255 near a retention pond at the Gateway Commerce Center property.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the Wood River Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm at Federico Chrysler Car Dealership, 1875 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

"Information was received several vehicles had just sped off from Federico Chrysler Car Dealership," Chief Wells said. "Area patrol officers, which included the Roxana Police Department, Hartford Police Department, South Roxana Police Department, and the East Alton Police Department assisted.

"Wood River officers arrived at the car dealership and found a window broken and evidence the dealership had been entered. While responding to the alarm a Roxana Police Officer saw multiple vehicles traveling southbound on Illinois 255 from Illinois 143 at a high rate of speed. The vehicles were later learned to be stolen from the dealership.

"As the vehicles traveled on Illinois 255, near Gateway Commerce Center, two of the vehicles crashed. As a result of the crash one person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The driver of one of the stolen vehicles sustained injuries and was subsequently transported to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri."

Chief Wells added that the Illinois State Police was contacted to investigate the traffic crash.

This incident is pending further investigation by the Wood River Police, Roxana Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

