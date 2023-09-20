WEST ALTON - The first-ever Family Fun Fest in West Alton is coming up this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Alton City Park. The event will offer free entry and lots of family-friendly fun, including a petting zoo, food, games, a market, pumpkins and more.

West Alton Mayor Bill Richter and his wife Crystal went into more detail about the festival and market on a recent episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

Crystal said this is the first year the Family Fun Fest is being held in West Alton, but not the first year for the market. Bill added that the event originally centered around the Great Flood of 1993, but has been “revamped” this year for a new purpose.

“Since the ‘93 flood, we try to every 10 years have a little get-together, and then in the 2000’s, we started getting flooded at the time of the thing, so we stopped doing it for a while,” Bill said. “This time, we’re revamping it and making it more about families and kids to start this year and we may expand back out and do more things later.”

The petting zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will also be an ice cream truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crystal said. She said the market will be the first thing you see when you enter the event, followed by the Rubber Duck Pond game, which will be right across from the pumpkins. There will also be a pumpkin decorating contest, a cornhole tournament, and an area to play with water guns, as well as appearances by a fire truck and tractors for kids to take pictures with.

Despite the abundance of activities at Family Fund Fest, Bill said they’re just getting warmed up.

“We’re kind of starting small this year with hopes to expand, and as things work, see what works, what doesn’t, and keep working on it,” Bill said.

Those interested in being a vendor can call 314-210-0759, or those looking to volunteer can call 636-899-1734. West Alton City Park is located at 15100 N. State Route 94 in West Alton, Mo.

The full interview with Bill and Crystal is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

