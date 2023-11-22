GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon has announced Panda Express is interested in locating at Orchard Town Center (OTC).

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Building and Development Committee will consider the concept plan provided by Panda Express. The restaurant offers dishes that merge Chinese flavors with American flair and would be part of the development at Troy Road and Governors Parkway in Glen Carbon.

Panda Express’s 2,600-square-foot building would be adjacent to the existing Chick-fil-A Restaurant and offer both dine-in and drive-through options. With over 2,300 restaurant locations in the United States and many locations in international markets, it is a world leader in the Asian dining experience. If the concept plan is approved, the project will continue through the Village’s site development process.

Mayor Bob Marcus is enthusiastic about the new restaurant in the Village.

“It’s not just about serving popular food options for our residents to enjoy. Panda Express also operates with core philanthropic values, like Panda Cares, making them an asset to our community,” said Marcus.

Learn more about Panda Express, its food and various community endeavors by visiting their website at www.pandaexpress.com.

