ALTON – The “Up A Creek Kayak Clinic” will be held on August 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Dresser Island Boat Ramp and continuing to the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, MO for a six mile paddling trip on the Mississippi River. Before hitting the water, everyone will be fitted for lifejackets and receive extensive safety training, including on-land paddling instructions. Under the supervision of certified and trained instructors, attendees will learn paddling techniques and kayak maneuvers while exploring the beautiful Mississippi River. All materials, equipment and lunch are included in the $50 registration fee. Attendees need to wear water shoes and appropriate clothing, bring their own sunscreen and bottled water.

Attendees must be at least 14 years old and must register in advance, space is limited. The registration form, maps, and waiver can be found online at www.greatriverwatertrail.org or at www.visitalton.com/kidcation. Attendees can also register by calling the National Great Rivers Museum at 618.462.6979.

This event is hosted by the Mississippi River Water Trail Association. The Association promotes the Mississippi River Water Trail and safe paddling practices throughout the Mississippi River system. They strive to preserve, enhance, and protect the Mississippi River Water Trail to enrich the quality of life for present and future generations.

