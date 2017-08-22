EDWARDSVILLE - Several students from Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville had a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience during the solar eclipse on Monday Aug. 21.

Six of the Trinity Lutheran School classes, from third- through eighth-grade, traveled by bus to two farms near Red Bud to witness the historic eclipse.

The students took a tour of the Rhinehart Dairy Farm first. The students had the chance to see robotics in action at this farm. As a special treat, they were given Prairie Farms ice cream during their visit. Next, the students and teachers traveled to the Guebert Farm to view the solar eclipse.

The school PTL purchased Eclipse viewing glasses for everyone who went along. Many parents joined in on this experience as well.

“Our Parent Teacher League works hand in hand on so many projects, this was yet another wonderful experience for many of our families to be involved in,” said Trinity's Principal Mr. Wes Jones.

Even the younger students had a chance to get involved, Jones said. Any child in Trinity’s Preschool, kindergarten, first, and second grades, with parent permission, were given glasses and taught the right way to view the eclipse from the playground, the principal said.

Teachers along with a dozen parent volunteers instructed students on how to safely watch the solar eclipse. “It was so cool,” said Landyn, a first-grader at Trinity.

“This educational opportunity would not have happened without the dedication and organization of Trinity’s stellar faculty,” said Principal Jones. “We are truly blessed to have so many wonderful teachers who turn extremely rare events like this, into amazing learning experiences.”

Trinity Lutheran School is located at 600 Water St. in Edwardsville. Trinity offers an excellent education in Christ-centered environment for students.

