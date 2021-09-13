Tractor-Trailer Truck Overturns With Waste At I-255 On-Ramp, No Injuries Reported Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - A tractor-trailer truck containing waste overturned at the on-ramp of Interstate-255 near Godfrey around noon on Monday. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! The Godfrey Fire Protection District and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded. The Godfrey Fire Protection District said there were no injuries in the incident. Print Version Submit a News Tip