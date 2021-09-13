Tractor-Trailer Truck Overturns With Waste At I-255 On-Ramp, No Injuries Reported
September 13, 2021 3:23 PM September 13, 2021 3:50 PM
GODFREY - A tractor-trailer truck containing waste overturned at the on-ramp of Interstate-255 near Godfrey around noon on Monday.
The Godfrey Fire Protection District and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded.
The Godfrey Fire Protection District said there were no injuries in the incident.