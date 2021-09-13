GODFREY - A tractor-trailer truck containing waste overturned at the on-ramp of Interstate-255 near Godfrey around noon on Monday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Godfrey Fire Protection District and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District said there were no injuries in the incident.

 