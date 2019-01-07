EDWARDSVILLE - The newly opened The Back Bar offers a spot for everyone to come out to enjoy drinks and music in Edwardsville. The Back Bar is located in the back part of where Laurie’s Place was located before its closing. Many loyal customers who frequented the closed Laurie’s Place bar now head out to The Back Bar. The bar has become a new, refreshed spot for many to enjoy the live music they often offer.

Every weekend The Back Bar is offering entertainment for fans of every genre. They are jam packed with shows weekly and have live music almost every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

January 11th The Back Bar are bringing in Hicktown. The Edwardsville natives have been playing country music at local shows for many years. This is definitely a great show to check out if you’re a die-hard country fan.

Article continues after sponsor message

January 13th, Orr and Rolens are playing an acoustic set. Nathan Orr and Bobby Rolens are an acoustic duo with setlists sure to please any crowd. Orr and Rolens offer a laid-back evening of good music with their unique harmonies and guitars.

KaPow are playing January 19th. KaPow plays lively party-rock music. The band plays hard rock covers made for head banging. This is the perfect show if you’re looking for an exciting night with music to dance to.

January 24th Haze Bond are playing. Haze Bond are 4 piece rock n’ roll revival band, well-known in the local area. The band plays unique sets featuring much of their own original music. They have an EP out now titled “Premonition”.

The Back Bar is open daily offering good drinks and a great spot to get together with friends. They’re open 11:30AM-1AM on Sunday, 2PM-1AM Monday-Wednesday, 2PM-2:30AM Thursday & Friday, and from 11:30AM-2:30AM on Saturday. Keep an eye on Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com events calendar to see when a band you may enjoy are playing.

More like this: