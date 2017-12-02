ILLINOIS ROUTE 16 - A gold SUV ran off the road and rolled over on Illinois Route 16 at the end of Otterville Road Saturday morning after 11 a.m.

The crash scene was close to both Jerseyville and Fieldon. One person was extricated from the vehicle with injuries.

Multiple agencies were present at the scene. Route 16 was blocked while rescue personnel attended to those present.

No other details were available at this time as personnel were working diligently with those injured in the rollover crash.

