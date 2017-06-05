Students receive scholarships to attend Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD - Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2017-18 academic year.
Alton, IL
Abbigail Day, Deans' Scholarship
Abbigail Day, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Adam Harrison, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Bethalto, IL
Baylee Hampton, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Alexandra Prickett, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Edwardsville, IL
Riley Mackey, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Nicole Meyer, Deans' Scholarship
Nicole Meyer, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Amanda Mutz, Inclusive Excellence Leadership Out-Of-State Fee Waiver
Amanda Mutz, Inclusive Excellence Leadership Scholarship
Godfrey, IL
Hannah Schulz, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Thomas Scyoc, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Thomas Scyoc, Provost Scholarship
Gage Steiner, Board of Governors Scholarship
Gage Steiner, Out-Of-State Fee Waiver
Quinn Whitten, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Granite City, IL
Shalin Patel, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
Wood River, IL
Danielle Stockton, Deans' Scholarship
Danielle Stockton, Midwest Student Exchange Program Fee Waiver
These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT (American College Test) scores, GPA, standing in graduating class and leadership shown in community and school activities.
More information and a list of students who received scholarships are available at http://news.missouristate.edu/2017/06/01/scholarshipfy17-18/
About Missouri State University
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs, whose purpose is to develop educated persons while guided by three overarching and enduring commitments to student learning, inclusive excellence and institutional impact. The university's identity is distinguished by its statewide mission in public affairs, which entails a campus-wide commitment to foster competence and responsibility in ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
