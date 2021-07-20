SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of three commodity board elections. Producers voted July 7 to select members of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Illinois Sheep and Wool Marketing Board. Winners will serve three-year terms.

Winner names and the districts they will represent are as follows:

ILLINOIS CORN MARKETING BOARD

District Counties in District Candidate and Hometown District 2 Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago Jon Rosenstiel, Pearl City District 5 Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston Art Bunting,

Dwight District 8 Cass, Fulton, Logan, Mason, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell Ross E. Pauli, Edwards District 11 Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Shelby Wayne Rosenthal, Morrisonville District 14 Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Washington Dale Handrich, Waterloo

ILLINOIS SOYBEAN PROGRAM OPERATING BOARD

District Counties in District Candidate and Hometown District 2 Article continues after sponsor message Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Will Steve Pitstick, Maple Park District 10 Christian, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie, Shelby Elliott Uphoff, Shelbyville District 11 Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Piatt Matthew J. Murray, Paxton District 14 Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper Brad Daughtery, West Union District 16 Clay, Edwards, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne, White Brian H. Atteberry, Carmi District 17 Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, Washington Nick Harre, Nashville

SHEEP AND WOOL MARKETING BOARD

District Counties in District Candidate and Hometown District 2 Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston, Piatt, Vermilion, Will To be appointed District 5 Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, Scott To be appointed

