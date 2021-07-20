SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of three commodity board elections. Producers voted July 7 to select members of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Illinois Sheep and Wool Marketing Board. Winners will serve three-year terms.

Winner names and the districts they will represent are as follows:

ILLINOIS CORN MARKETING BOARD

District

Counties in District

Candidate and Hometown

District 2

Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago

Jon Rosenstiel, Pearl City

District 5

Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston

Art Bunting,
Dwight

District 8

Cass, Fulton, Logan, Mason, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell

Ross E. Pauli, Edwards

District 11

Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Shelby

Wayne Rosenthal, Morrisonville

District 14

Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Washington

Dale Handrich, Waterloo

ELECTIONS/2222

ILLINOIS SOYBEAN PROGRAM OPERATING BOARD

District

Counties in District

Candidate and Hometown

District 2

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Will

Steve Pitstick, Maple Park

District 10

Christian, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie, Shelby

Elliott Uphoff, Shelbyville

District 11

Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Piatt

Matthew J. Murray, Paxton

District 14

Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper

Brad Daughtery, West Union

District 16

Clay, Edwards, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne, White

Brian H. Atteberry, Carmi

District 17

Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, Washington

Nick Harre, Nashville

SHEEP AND WOOL MARKETING BOARD

District

Counties in District

Candidate and Hometown

District 2

Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston, Piatt, Vermilion, Will

To be appointed

District 5

Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, Scott

To be appointed

