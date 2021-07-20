State Commodity Board Election Results Announced
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of three commodity board elections. Producers voted July 7 to select members of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Illinois Sheep and Wool Marketing Board. Winners will serve three-year terms.
Winner names and the districts they will represent are as follows:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ILLINOIS CORN MARKETING BOARD
District
Counties in District
Candidate and Hometown
District 2
Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, Winnebago
Jon Rosenstiel, Pearl City
District 5
Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, Livingston
Art Bunting,
District 8
Cass, Fulton, Logan, Mason, Menard, Peoria, Tazewell
Ross E. Pauli, Edwards
District 11
Christian, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Shelby
Wayne Rosenthal, Morrisonville
District 14
Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Washington
Dale Handrich, Waterloo
ELECTIONS/2222
ILLINOIS SOYBEAN PROGRAM OPERATING BOARD
District
Counties in District
Candidate and Hometown
District 2
Article continues after sponsor message
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Will
Steve Pitstick, Maple Park
District 10
Christian, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie, Shelby
Elliott Uphoff, Shelbyville
District 11
Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Piatt
Matthew J. Murray, Paxton
District 14
Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper
Brad Daughtery, West Union
District 16
Clay, Edwards, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne, White
Brian H. Atteberry, Carmi
District 17
Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph, Washington
Nick Harre, Nashville
SHEEP AND WOOL MARKETING BOARD
District
Counties in District
Candidate and Hometown
District 2
Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Livingston, Piatt, Vermilion, Will
To be appointed
District 5
Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan, Pike, Schuyler, Scott
To be appointed
More like this: