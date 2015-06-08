

Hansen Meat Co. has officially spread its wings to the Alton-Godfrey area with the opening of a store on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton.

The store opened officially this morning at 450 Landmarks Boulevard in the old Colonial Bakery building next to Old Bakery Beer. The building is completely renovated inside and out and has a fresh air about it, much like Old Bakery Beer.

“Everything is cut fresh here in house,” said co-owner/manager Beth Arrowsmith. Arrowsmith is a co-owner in the business, with her brother, Ryan. “This location is perfect. We hired two meet cutters in the process room and it is also just the right fit for them. Alton and Godfrey people seem excited we are here. My brother and I have lived in Madison County for 10-plus years and love it down here.”

Hansen Packing and Good Buddy’s Meat Market in Jerseyville have been family-owned since 1952.

The new 24-foot fresh case for meat and freezers will house Hansen’s trademark brats and kabobs, perfect for summer grilling, Arrowsmith said.

Arrowsmith said people going home from work can slide by their place for some meat to cook for the night or weekend and also visit nearby Old Bakery Beer Co. The two share the parking lot adjacent to Hansen Meat Co.

All cuts at the Hansen location in Alton will be made from choice meat cuts, Arrowsmith said.

“We also brought to Alton our 30-plus flavors of bratwurst,” she said. “The bratwurst are made in house. We will feature our meats and chicken, pork kabobs, seasoned pork patties and much more.”

The outside and interior work on the building housing the new Hansen location “looks amazing,” Arrowsmith said.

“The people did an awesome job,” she said of the renovations.

The building, which was desperately in need of repairs, looks brand new, much like the transformation of Old Bakery Beer Co.

To contact Hansen Meat Co., visit the 450 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton location or call 618-465-4400.

