ALTON - Driving appeared treacherous at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in the Alton region.

There were multiple reports of accidents and one driver was off the road on Illinois Route 3 near Brunaugh Construction and Design on Friday afternoon. The driver was not injured in this case, but it is an example that the roads are slippery around the region.

National Weather Service in St. Louis Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Edwardsville had reported an inch and a half of snow and it was still coming down intensely.

"A mix of heavier snow has moved in," she said. "We are expecting now parts of the Metro East St. Louis to get three to four inches of snow. The snow will make the commute home tonight difficult. Please drive carefully this evening with the commute."

Article continues after sponsor message

Snow plows have been witnessed out loaded with salt and are spreading throughout the region.

Byrd said the snow will taper off between 3 and 5 p.m. on Friday.

"A system is moving through," she said. "It has already started to taper off near Quincy and Columbia. It is a little bit wider area of heavier snow than we expected. We have heard of several accidents around the region, so please drive carefully tonight on the commute home."

More like this: