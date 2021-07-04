SIUE’s Choi Provides Startup Advice For Student Entrepreneurs On Advisorsmith Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - AdvisorSmith tapped upon the expertise of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Yohan Choi, PhD, when it needed insight on startup funding for students. Advisorsmith is an online publication focused on small businesses and entrepreneurs. Article continues after sponsor message Choi is an assistant professor of entrepreneurship and strategy in the Management and Marketing Department of the SIUE School of Business. In the story, he discussed timing in the search for funding, how investors evaluate startups and whether venture capital is still the best source of funding. Read the article at advisorsmith.com/business-loans/student-startup-funding/?expert=yohan-choi. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip