EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is offering a non-credit course beginning in February for individuals interested in becoming certified personal trainers.

The course will provide the knowledge, practice and experience required to be successful in this growing field. The fitness profession offers flexible hours, full- and part-time careers, and supplemental income.

The course will be offered on Saturday mornings beginning February 24 and will continue through April 7, 2018. To receive this national certificate, a student must successfully pass the course, as well as complete a 30-hour internship, and obtain both CPR and AED certification.



For more information, contact Cindy Cobetto at 618-650-2164 or visit siue.edu/educationaloutreach/Certified_Personal_Trainer_Course.

The course is taught by World Instructor Training Schools. For details, call W.I.T.S. at (888) 330-9487 or visit witseducation.com.

The program is eligible for Workforce Investment Act Funding. Approved continuing education credits for massage therapists, athletic trainers and occupational therapists are issued through W.I.T.S.

