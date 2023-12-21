EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball guard Sofie Lowis (Springfield, Illinois) has earned Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors after averaging 20.0 points over two contests last week.

Lowis began her week with a team-high 17 points at Xavier on Friday, her sixth contest scoring in double-figures this season. The junior shot 5-14 overall, 3-6 from three-point land, and was a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line. She added three rebounds, a block, and an assist.

She followed up with a career-high 23 at Loyola Chicago Monday, going 7-13 from the floor, 4-9 from three-point territory, and a perfect 5-5 at the free throw line. The guard also led the Cougars with four assists and two steals while contributing a pair of rebounds.

Lowis ranks second on SIUE and 16th in the Ohio Valley Conference averaging 10.8 points per game. She stacks up fourth in the league in three-point field goals made with 26, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

