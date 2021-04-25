EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Day 2021: Community featured a positive overview of the University’s vision and strengths, an inspiring alumni success story and collaborative breakout discussions. The 15th annual event, held Thursday, April 22, was a virtual giving day featuring community partners.

“We are incredibly proud of the SIUE alumni and supporters in attendance, and are grateful for the many individuals and community partners whose dedicated support helps our institution and our students thrive,” said Rachel Stack, vice chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation.

Chancellor Randy Pembrook highlighted the University’s financial impact in the community. “For every $1 that’s invested in SIUE, the turnaround is approximately $8 of economic impact,” he said. “So, right now the state is investing approximately $50-60 million per year, and that results in a nearly half billion-dollar impact.”

“We develop leaders who will shape a changing world,” Pembrook continued. “We shape our local communities through programs like our SIUE Successful Communities Collaborative, and internationally, through experiential learning and service trips. I hope you take great pride that SIUE is the largest producer of bachelor’s degrees in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. I thank you for your gifts and for your support.”

The SIUE Day Community Chairs were Pfund Construction owners, Matthew Pfund BS ’96 and Kristen Pfund BS ’98. A spotlight video shared their story of success and commitment to community giving and volunteerism.

An optional networking opportunity concluded SIUE Day. Breakout rooms featured information on establishing an intern or co-op partnership with SIUE, enhancing workforce through education and training opportunities, and how to access assistance with new ventures and existing small businesses.

To date, the virtual giving day has raised $3,822. Visit siueday.com to donate, view the video feature on the Pfunds, and learn how to pursue a mutually beneficial partnership with SIUE.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world.

