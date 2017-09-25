EDWARDSVILLE - Season tickets are now available for men's and women's basketball teams at SIUE. Pricing can be found below.

Season Ticket Pricing for SIUE Men’s Basketball

Courtside - $400*

Premier - $270**

Cougar Reserved - $165

Red Zone - $135

General Admission - $85

Special discounts are available for SIUE alumni and faculty/staff on men’s basketball season tickets. Please call the ticket office at 855-SIUETIX for more information on those prices and how to order.

Season Ticket Pricing for SIUE Women’s Basketball***

$100 Premier

$50 Cougar Reserved

$35 Red Zone

***If you purchase men’s basketball season tickets, you can get the same seat (in any location) for women’s basketball for only $35 per seat.

NOTE: *A $300 per seat donation is required to purchase courtside seating. All donations are 80% tax deductible as 20% are benefits with use of the Cougar Pavilion & a parking pass.** A $250 per seat donation is required to purchase premier seating. All donations are 80% tax deductible as 20% are benefits with use of the Cougar Pavilion & a parking pass.

Men’s Basketball Home Schedule Sun., Nov. 5 vs. Brescia (Exhibition)

Wed., Nov. 15 vs. Valparaiso

Wed., Nov. 22 vs. Western Illinois

Sun., Dec. 10 vs. South Alabama

Tue., Dec. 19 vs. Chicago State

Thu., Jan. 11 vs. Belmont

Sat., Jan. 13 vs. Tennessee State

Thu., Jan. 18 vs. Southeast Missouri

Sat., Jan. 20 vs. UT Martin

Thu., Feb. 1 vs. Tennessee Tech

Sat., Feb. 3 vs. Jacksonville State

Thu., Feb. 8 vs. Eastern Illinois

Sat., Feb. 10 vs. Murray State

Thu., Feb. 22 vs. Austin Peay Complete Men's Basketball Schedule Women’s Basketball Home Schedule Fri., Nov. 3 vs. UM-St. Louis (Exhibition)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Air Force

Tue., Nov. 21 vs. Saint Louis

Sun., Dec. 3 vs. Stetson

Thu., Dec. 7 vs. Central Michigan

Sun., Dec. 17 vs. Northern Illinois

Thu., Jan. 11 vs. Belmont

Sat., Jan. 13 vs. Tennessee State

Wed., Jan. 17 vs. Southeast Missouri

Sat., Jan. 20 vs. UT Martin

Thu., Feb. 1 vs. Tennessee Tech

Sat., Feb. 3 vs. Jacksonville State

Wed., Feb. 7 vs. Eastern Illinois

Sat., Feb. 10 vs. Murray State

Wed., Feb. 21 vs. Austin Peay

Complete Women's Basketball Schedule

