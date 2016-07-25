32 grantees will place almost 1,600 AmeriCorps volunteers in communities

SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) today announced approximately $9.2 million in Corporation for National and Community Service federal grants to almost 1,600 volunteers in 32 AmeriCorps programs to better serve Illinois communities.  An additional $6.4 million will support education awards for the volunteers after their service is completed.

“This year we were able to leverage enough federal funds to expand AmeriCorps’ reach into new counties throughout the state,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland.  “AmeriCorps members work every day to support thousands of Illinoisans in need including 425,000 disadvantaged youth and 10,000 veterans and military family members.  These volunteers are going to change the lives of hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans.”

These federal grants will be used for services in Illinois, including tutoring and mentoring at-risk youth, preparing communities to respond effectively to emergencies, feeding those in need, providing legal support services, reentering incarcerated individuals into their communities, and improving youth and adult literacy.  The Commission, a part of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), administers the AmeriCorps programs in Illinois.

“While they serve others, AmeriCorps members also expand opportunity for themselves – gaining the skills, experience, and college money to help jumpstart their careers,” said Bill Basl, director of AmeriCorps. “We are looking for men and women of all ages who want to serve and make a difference for their country.”

AmeriCorps members dedicate a year to helping communities meet their unmet economic, education, health, public safety, and environmental needs.  Members may receive a modest living allowance, student loan deferment, and training.  Members who successfully complete their service receive an educational award of up to $5,775 to help pay for college, graduate school, vocational training, or to pay off student loans.

Since 1994, 33,000 people have volunteered 45 million hours in Illinois through AmeriCorps. Those hours equal more than $1.1 million in community impact.

Serve Illinois’ AmeriCorps Programs:

Program

Counties Served

Focus Areas

Funding

Members

Academy for Urban School Leadership

Cook

Education

$40,000

50

American Red Cross

Adams, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Kankakee, McDonough, Rock Island, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago

Disaster Services

$332,085

27

Asian Human Services

Cook

Economic Opportunity, Education, Healthy Futures

$164,421

12

Bhicks Childcare
*New Program

Champaign, Coles, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, McDonough, Sangamon, St. Clair

Education

$109,121

20

City Year Chicago

Cook

Education

$2,106,668

188

East St. Louis School District #189

St. Clair

Economic Opportunity, Education

$461,374

91

First Defense Legal Aid
*New Program

Cook

Safer Communities

$123,570

9

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois
*New Program

Boone, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago

Education

$163,711

19

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Cook

Healthy Futures,
Veterans and Military Families

$139,143

15

Housing Forward

Cook

Capacity Building, Economic Opportunity

$162,898

12

Illinois Bar Foundation

Champaign, Cook, Kankakee, Knox, Lake, Madison, McLean, Will, Winnebago

Economic Opportunity, Veterans and Military Families

$280,641

68

Illinois Public Health Association

Adams, Cook, Kane, Hamilton, Lee, Macoupin, McLean, Ogle, Sangamon, Stephenson, St. Clair, Wayne

Disaster Services, Healthy Futures

$274,549

20

Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House

St. Clair

Capacity Building, Economic Opportunity, Education, Healthy Futures

$627,968

143

Lester & Rosalie Anixter Center
*New Program

Cook, DuPage, Lake

Economic Opportunity, Education

$109,820

16

Literacy Volunteers of Illinois

Cook, DuPage, Henry, Kane, Saline

Economic Opportunity, Education

$261,825

31

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Saline, St. Clair, Williamson, Winnebago

Economic Opportunity

$198,544

30

Northwestern University Settlement Association

Cook

Capacity Building, Education

$502,740

75

Public Allies

Cook

Capacity Building

$458,563

36

Rend Lake College

Alexander, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pulaski, Washington, Williamson, Union

Economic Opportunity, Education, Environmental Stewardship

$445,034

59

Sauk Valley Community College

Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside

Capacity Building, Economic Opportunity, Education

$201,145

45

Schuler Family Foundation
*Program only receives education awards

Cook, Lake

Education

$0

40

Southwestern Illinois College

St. Clair

Education

$401,022

73

Springfield Urban League

Sangamon, Morgan

Education

$198,521

54

Teach for America

Cook

Education

$118,260

292

United Way Of Metropolitan Chicago
*New Program

Cook

Economic Opportunity, Education, Healthy Futures

$164,760

12

University of Illinois - Chicago

Cook

Economic Opportunity

$151,474

21

Up2Us – Coach Across America

Cook

Healthy Futures

$155,789

16

Western Illinois University

Carroll, McClean, McDonough, Shelby

Capacity Building, Disaster Services

$137,300

14

Western Illinois University – Quad Cities

Rock Island

Education

$207,854

40

YMCA – Rock River Valley

Winnebago

Capacity Building, Education, Healthy Futures

$190,057

28

Youth and Opportunity United, Inc. (YOU)

Cook

Education

$245,872

22

Youth Guidance

Cook

Education

$105,823

16

 

Serve Illinois is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by IDPH.  Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing traditional volunteer activities and supporting national service programs.  The commission supports local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program. For more information on the Serve Illinois and AmeriCorps, visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

