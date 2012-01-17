SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops | Is Starting a Business Right for You?

The SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops can help you make a smart start. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership will host at 111 W. Main Street, Staunton, IL. (Madison County)

The SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops will help you:

  • Define and evaluate your ideas.
  • Develop a marketing strategy.
  • Identify the best ways to fund your startup.
  • Turn your idea into action with tools and templates.
  • Get useful and helpful mentoring sessions.
  • Connect with other entrepreneurs.

Jump-start your business idea with the SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops. Successful and experienced executives will help you reach a “go or no-go” decision for starting a business.

Make a smart start. Attend the SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops and begin your journey for small business success.

MEDP 111 W. Main Street, Staunton, IL.  6:00 – 8:30 pm


Overview

The SCORE Simple Steps Series provides five, Two-hour workshops with action steps:

  • Start-up Basics (FREE) February 1
  • Business­ Concept February 8
  • Marketing Plan February 15
  • Financial Projections February 28
  • Funding Sources and Next Steps March 6

SPONSORS:

  • CJ SCHLOSSER & COMPANY - CPA
  • BANKS: CARROLLTON, CNB BANKING
  • FIRST CLOVER LEAF, LIBERTY, RELIANCE, &
  • BANK OF EDWARDSVILLE                                     
  • COUNTRY INSURANCE, AGRISOLUTIONS &
  • EDWARDJONES                                                         

Limited seating! Register today: 618 467-2280

