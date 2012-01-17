SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops | Is Starting a Business Right for You?

The SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops can help you make a smart start. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership will host at 111 W. Main Street, Staunton, IL. (Madison County)

The SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops will help you:

Define and evaluate your ideas.

Develop a marketing strategy.

Identify the best ways to fund your startup.

Turn your idea into action with tools and templates.

Get useful and helpful mentoring sessions.

Connect with other entrepreneurs.

Jump-start your business idea with the SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops. Successful and experienced executives will help you reach a “go or no-go” decision for starting a business.

Make a smart start. Attend the SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops and begin your journey for small business success.

MEDP 111 W. Main Street, Staunton, IL. 6:00 – 8:30 pm