SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops
SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops | Is Starting a Business Right for You?
The SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops can help you make a smart start. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership will host at 111 W. Main Street, Staunton, IL. (Madison County)
The SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops will help you:
- Define and evaluate your ideas.
- Develop a marketing strategy.
- Identify the best ways to fund your startup.
- Turn your idea into action with tools and templates.
- Get useful and helpful mentoring sessions.
- Connect with other entrepreneurs.
Jump-start your business idea with the SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops. Successful and experienced executives will help you reach a “go or no-go” decision for starting a business.
Make a smart start. Attend the SCORE Simple Steps Series Workshops and begin your journey for small business success.
MEDP 111 W. Main Street, Staunton, IL. 6:00 – 8:30 pm
Overview
The SCORE Simple Steps Series provides five, Two-hour workshops with action steps:
- Start-up Basics (FREE) February 1
- Business Concept February 8
- Marketing Plan February 15
- Financial Projections February 28
- Funding Sources and Next Steps March 6
SPONSORS:
- CJ SCHLOSSER & COMPANY - CPA
- BANKS: CARROLLTON, CNB BANKING
- FIRST CLOVER LEAF, LIBERTY, RELIANCE, &
- BANK OF EDWARDSVILLE
- COUNTRY INSURANCE, AGRISOLUTIONS &
- EDWARDJONES
Limited seating! Register today: 618 467-2280
