GLEN CARBON – To salute America’s amazing teachers, it’s “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day” on Tuesday, August 17. Teachers will receive a free drink of any size—crafted with love—to celebrate them and the back-to-school season.

Teachers are inspirations, and they often go beyond the call of duty. For example, teachers spent an average of $745 of their own money on school supplies during the 2019-2020 school year, according to AdpotAClassroom.org.

Teachers emulate values that we are committed to practicing every day at Scooter’s Coffee: Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. We thank teachers in our communities for their leadership, courage and flexibility, especially throughout the pandemic as they quickly adapted to online teaching. As they look toward being back in the classroom, we wish them a great start to the new school year!

To enjoy a yummy hand-crafted drink, teachers just need to show their valid I.D. at Scooter’s Coffee participating locations. Discover our unparalleled, indulgent offerings at https://www.scooterscoffee.com/menu.

