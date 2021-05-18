ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021 for the company’s Schnucks Rewards app.

The popular Schnucks Rewards app finished in third place in the“Supermarket” category. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.,the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021 were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States.

Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs: in total around 16,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Support and Trust. Schnucks Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer Bob Hardester says the company is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021. “We thank our loyal Schnucks customers who use the Rewards app,” Hardester said. “We are committed to continuing to update and improve the app so that we can bring customers more savings and services through Schnucks Rewards in the future.”Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the Apple Store or Google Play to begin saving today.

Customers who sign up for Schnucks Rewards will earn 10 Rewards Points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. After accruing 1,000 points (the equivalent of $100 in purchases), customers will earn $2 off a future purchase.

The app also includes a shopping list feature, digital coupons, recipes, product shelf location and many more features.

