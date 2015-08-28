EDWARDSVILLE - St. Louis Small Business Monthly has recognized Scheffel Boyle as one of its 2015 “Future 50” companies in St. Louis. Each year, the publication selects just 50 fast-growing, top small companies in the St. Louis region from hundreds of nominations. According to Ron Ameln, President of St. Louis Small Business Monthly, “these companies will play a large role in the future of business in St. Louis.”

Scheffel Boyle saw significant growth and change in 2014, which had a part in the firm’s recognition for this award. In early 2014, Scheffel & Company, PC, and J.W. Boyle & Co., LTD, merged to form Scheffel Boyle, which increased the firm’s geographic footprint from five offices to eight and added approximately 20 employees. Then, in October of that same year, Scheffel Boyle joined forces with the long-standing CPA firm of Allison Knapp & Siekmann, which also further expanded Scheffel Boyle’s reach in Southern Illinois.

“We had a very dynamic year in 2014, and came out of it as a stronger firm. We didn’t just expand in numbers, we added a greater depth of knowledge and expertise to our team,” said Dennis Ulrich, Managing Principal of Scheffel Boyle. “These transitions made us an even more dominant force in our region and a better resource for all our clients. I’m proud to be associated with such a dedicated group of people and accept this award on their behalf.”

Scheffel Boyle, along with the other 49 honorees, accepted the “Future 50” awards at a special luncheon thrown by the magazine on August 19th at the Hilton Frontenac. The winners will also be featured in the magazine’s September “Small Business Awards” edition. Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally-owned CPA firm in Southwestern Illinois. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual accounting, tax, consulting, and assurance services. For more information about Scheffel Boyle, visit their website at www.scheffelboyle.com.

