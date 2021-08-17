ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective is a non-profit organization engaged in urban storytelling. The mission of Saint Louis Story Stitchers is to document St. Louis through art and word to promote understanding, civic pride, intergenerational relationships and literacy.

Collective artists work alongside 16-24-year-old urban youth to collect stories, reframe and retell them using the arts to promote a better educated, more peaceful and caring society. Saint Louis Story Stitchers are a resident organization at Kranzberg Arts Foundation where members rehearse, present and perform in the Foundation's first-class spaces. The Collective also maintains the Stitchers Storefront Studio in the historic Loop District for recording, editing and publishing. Current projects focus on public health issues including gun violence. Learn more at storystitchers.org/

LOCATION: Strauss Park, 3534 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103

EVENT: StitchCast Studio LIVE!

Youth, ages 16-24, lead meaningful dialogues that inspire original content in mentor-led workshops based on participants’ lived experiences in economically disadvantaged, high crime areas. Podcasts focus on the streets, gun violence, and finding solutions to issues that are coming at our youth hard. The project goal is to gain greater understanding of the needs and desires of the youth served and to give them an amplified voice to create needed changes in society, to support youth in a successful transition to adulthood, and to reduce youth crime in St. Louis. Youth artists use dialogue, original poetry, and music to highlight their personal experiences with gun violence, life transitions, and mental health, promoting mutual respect for diverse ideas, greater understanding, and a more peaceful society.

Available on Podbean, Google Podcasts, apple podcasts, Spotify andYoutube.

6:00 PM Youth-leaders discuss current topics in live podcast recordings in Strauss Park

7:30 PM Pick the City UP Talent Showcase! $200 1st Place!

DATES:

Friday, August 27

Friday, September 10

Friday, September 24

EVENT: Dance Battles!

7:00-9:00 PM

$300 1st Place, $150 2nd Place Prizes! Pfizer Vaccines!

DATES:

Saturday, September 11, 7:00-9:00 PM

DETAILS FOR ALL CONTESTS:

Who can podcast or compete at Story Stitchers events?

You must be 16-24 years old

Living in the St. Louis region

Arrive 1 hour prior to event with Photo ID with birthdate and a parent if under 18

LANDING PAGE : https://storystitchers.org/2019-tour/

Free, Open to the public

Events are canceled if raining. Check Instagram @storystitchers or the landing page for the latest.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Saint Louis Story Stitchers is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. On the web at arts dot gov.

Additional support for StitchCast Studio and Story Stitchers youth programs was provided by the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund, The Lewis Prize for Music Accelerator Award, City of St. Louis Youth at Risk Crime Prevention grant of 2021, Lush Corporation’s The Charity Pot, St. Louis Violence Prevention Commission and ReCast.

Contact: Susan Colangelo, President & Executive Director

susanc@storystitchers.org / 706-255-5835 Mobile

WEBSITE:

https://storystitchers.org/

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@storystitchers

https://twitter.com/storystitchers

https://www.instagram.com/storystitchers/

https://www.facebook.com/stlstorystitchers

