ALTON - The Riverbender Community Center became a kingdom fit for princesses last weekend. Nearly 100 people attended the first RBCC Princess Tea. Glitter and sparkles abounded as little princesses from Holiday Shores to Granite City to Bridgeton, Mo., entered the Center in grand style to the announcement of their name and home kingdom.

The Princess Tea was held for little girls between the ages of two and eight. Smiles were abundant as the little princesses, many of whom came dressed in their own princess gowns, began decorating their personal crowns. After a stellar skit featuring several of the most favorite Disney Princesses performed by members of the Edwardsville High School Drama Team, the children collected autographs from their favorite characters and were served “tea and homemade crumpets” cooked by the royal baker Vicki Grover, an RBCC volunteer and Advisory Board member.

“The highlight of the morning was when the Center burst into song during a princess sing-a-long,” said RBCC Board President Cathie Wright. “The EHS Drama Team led the little ones to the dance floor. The morning could not have been more magical.”

“Watching the little princesses during the sing-a-long, it was impossible not to notice how many knew almost every word to every song,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “The EHS princesses gave outstanding performances, both on the stage and in their interaction with the children. They were so willing to engage in the autographs and in conversation. Princesses of all ages left the Center happily ever after Saturday.”

For more information about the Center, visit the website http://www.riverbendercommunitycenter.org. To book the center for your next birthday party, click here.

You can also follow RBCC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RBCCAlton/

