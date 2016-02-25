FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Construction-management firm, IMPACT Strategies, today announced it has completed two major renovation projects for Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF). Last year IMPACT began both projects, including a $2.4 million expansion and renovation at SIHF’s Centreville Health Center in Centreville, Illinois, and a $600,000 renovation of SIHF’s new Charleston Health Center location in Charleston, Illinois.

The multi-phased project at the Centreville Health Center involved renovating approximately 24,000 square feet of SIHF’s current facility at 6000 Bond Avenue. The project consisted of six phases of renovations to five departments, including pediatrics, pediatric behavioral health, adult medicine, obstetrics and dental, and the addition of an outpatient pharmacy. The facility remained operational while the project was ongoing.

Work on the Charleston center began in September and was completed at the end of January. The project involved renovating an existing retail space into a well-finished medical center. The facility will serve both medical and dental needs for Charleston and the surrounding area.

Bates & Associates Architects was the design firm on both projects.

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation President & CEO Larry McCulley, said, “IMPACT Strategies continues to prove themselves as a highly reliable and trusted partner. Their unwavering focus on quality workmanship and a ‘can do’ attitude for both projects enabled us to complete them on time and on budget. “

IMPACT Strategies has completed three projects for Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation in recent years. More information about IMPACT Strategies is available at http://www.buildwithimpact.com.

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.

