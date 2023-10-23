Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy nerves located outside the brain and spinal cord.

The first symptoms are weakness & tingling in the extremities, which is how it started for Kristen. As a result of this condition, Kristen has received blood products from generous blood donors. She encourages all eligible donors to give the gift of life.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure people like Kristen continue to receive critical medical care.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a thank-you, those who come to give Oct. 21 thru Nov. 9, 2023, will receive a $10 Restaurant Gift Card by email. PLUS, they will get a chance to win a $5,000 prize to treat themselves. Details and conditions available at: rcblood.org/lunch

To Donate:

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)and enter/mention sponsor code BankofWashington or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

More like this: