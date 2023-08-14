PIASA - Reagan Beilsmith finished a successful girls' track season this past spring and is now ready for fall cross country challenges, her Piasa Birds’ girls cross country coach Gary Bowker says.

Now a junior, Reagan will once again be one of Southwestern’s top female runners in cross country. Reagan is a reigning 3,200-meter Macoupin Conference champion and Bowker expects big things from her in cross country. Reagan is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

“I think her success in track and field will carry over into cross country,” the coach said. “Reagan is a steady competitor.”

Coach Bowker said Reagan's best attribute is that she “always gives her everything when she is racing and training.”

Reagan recorded a time of 3:15.56 in the 800 meters in the 2023 IHSA Class 1A Track Sectional at Carlinville in May. She won the Macoupin County Meet with a time of 15:35.77 in the 3,200 meters. She had a time of 7:09.92 in the 1,600 meters at the IHSA Sectional for 12th place.

