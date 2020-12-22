Article continues after sponsor message

JERSEYVILLE - QEM Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire just before 7 Tuesday morning on Comanche Lane in rural Jersey County.

When QEM arrived on the scene, the mobile home had heavy fire and smoke throughout the home. QEM called for mutual aid to help fight the fire. The mobile home appeared to be a total loss.

Fieldon, Godfrey, Jerseyville, and QEM Fire Departments battled the fire. It is unknown at this time if anyone was living in the mobile home. No injuries were reported.

More like this:

Related Video: