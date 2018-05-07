Police officer, passenger injured in Sunday afternoon crash
ALTON – Two people, including an Alton Police officer, were taken to area hospitals following a collision on Washington Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the incident occurred as the civilian passenger vehicle was making a left turn and the front of the squad car struck the turning vehicle. Both the officer and the passenger of the vehicle were treated for their injuries and released. Charges are pending as a result of that collision.
