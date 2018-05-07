ALTON – Two people, including an Alton Police officer, were taken to area hospitals following a collision on Washington Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the incident occurred as the civilian passenger vehicle was making a left turn and the front of the squad car struck the turning vehicle. Both the officer and the passenger of the vehicle were treated for their injuries and released. Charges are pending as a result of that collision.

More like this:

Nov 7, 2023 - Alton Police, Sheriff's Office, Involved In Chase

Sep 12, 2023 - Man Dies In Fatal Crash, St. Louis County Police Investigate

5 days ago - Bethalto Police Announce Charges After Intense Investigation

Sep 11, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash On Jennings Road

Sep 7, 2023 - Jersey State's Attorney Provides Details Of Case Where Vehicle Struck Elsah Bridge

 