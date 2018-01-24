Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - Several area police departments were involved in a chase originating from St. Louis late Wednesday afternoon.

After crossing into Illinois, the vehicle, a 2000s dark gray Dodge Charger continued leading authorities on a chase up Illinois Route 3. That chase ended after the vehicle ran over spike strips and turned from the Berm onto Enviroway in Wood River, where it crashed at the end of a dead-end road.

It was said at the scene more than 20 police vehicles from nearly 10 departments were involved in the chase and subsequent apprehension of suspects.

A representative of the Alton Police Department said at least two are in custody following the case and said he believed the chase began following an armed robbery on the Missouri side of the river.

One black male with short hair with a blue T-shirt was in handcuffs and police were administering first aid. It is not known if he is a suspect, nor the nature of his injuries.

